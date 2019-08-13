BIC Graphic North America has announced a new partnership with Cap America. Through this strategic partnership, BIC Graphic NA will offer an assortment of 11 best-selling Cap America styles beginning Aug. 1
Cap America is widely recognized as the leader in promotional headwear, and this new collaboration between the two industry-leading suppliers will simplify access to high-quality Cap America headwear for promotional products distributors. The mutually beneficial partnership provides BIC Graphic NA customers the opportunity to purchase high-quality headwear and USA-made knits, further increasing Cap America’s brand recognition throughout the industry.
“Partnering with Cap America is BIC Graphic’s true entrance into the headwear category,” said Kelly Diomeda, product manager for outdoor and leisure with BIC Graphic NA. “Our customers have been asking for retail-style caps and knits they can be proud to put their logo on, and a partnership with Cap America is absolutely the best way we can meet this demand. Offering their high-quality headwear provides a simple solution for these customers who are looking to consolidate vendor spend.”
Eleven top-selling Cap America styles are now available at bicgraphic.com. Promo distributors can choose to place orders with BIC Graphic NA or with Cap America, and all pricing / charges will be comparable. There will be no change to current Cap America customers product selection, pricing or ordering process.
BIC Graphic NA is a leader in product safety, quality assurance, social responsibility, supply chain security and environmental stewardship.
As one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry, BIC Graphic offers the most comprehensive product assortment with the widest variety of decoration methods. In addition to its well-known brands, such as BIC, KOOZIE, Atchison, Triumph and JAFFA, they also partner with prestigious retail brands such as myCharge, HoMedics, Cocoon, Leatherman and several golf brands.
Cap America, Inc., based in Fredericktown, originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products.
