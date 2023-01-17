Cap America promotes Dulaney, Marquis

Cap America Inc. has announced two promotions.

Cap America Inc. announced Jan. 3, Christina Dulaney has been promoted to quality assurance manager.

Dulaney started with the company in 1994 as an eyelet machine operator and then worked as the conveyor moving work between departments. She was promoted to supervisor of the domestic sewing operation in 2007, where she also helped to oversee the knit and screen print department. Once the domestic line closed, Dulaney transitioned to supervisor of quality control (QC) and the emblem department.

In her new role, Dulaney will continue to oversee the QC and emblem departments and will add shipping and receiving to her direct reports. She will be responsible for working closely with the customer service department, embroidery supervisor, and shipping and receiving to ensure all orders are produced correctly and efficiently and shipped out in a timely manner.

Dulaney will report to Vice President of Production Jon Page who states, “Christina has been an integral part of our production team for over 25 years and her dedication to this company is truly appreciated. Her new role is essential to ensuring that Cap America provides the highest quality of service to our customers, and I have no doubt that she will excel in this position.”

Cap America Inc. announced Jan. 3, Rhiannon Marquis was promoted to corporate sales supervisor.

Marquis joined Cap America in 2015 as order entry in the customer service department. She was quickly promoted to customer service, starting with small accounts and growing her own territory and special accounts over time. In August 2020 she was promoted to account executive.

In this most recent role, Marquis will directly supervise and coordinate the roles of all order entry, customer service representatives, and account executives in the corporate sales division. She will provide ongoing support and guidance to staff by answering questions, helping to resolve customer issues, clarifying company policies, and coordinating with other departments to ensure the highest customer satisfaction. Marquis will also join other customer service leadership in training new department members and continuing the education of current department staff.

Marquis will report to Customer Service Manager Amber Vance who states, “Rhi has excelled in her role since the day she started at Cap America. She is always willing to accept any challenge and this new position is no exception. As our department continues to grow, she will be an integral addition to our supervisory team and will help to ensure our customers continue to receive the high quality of service they are accustomed to.”