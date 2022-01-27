Cardiac cath lab opens at Parkland

Parkland Health Center recently announced the opening of its new Cardiac cath lab.

Located at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, the lab allows cardiologists to diagnose and treat a range of heart conditions locally.

The cardiac cath lab is staffed by a specialized heart team, including interventional cardiologists, cardiac nurses, and radiology or cardiovascular technologists, letting patients get life-saving treatment close to home.

The Cardiac Cath Lab gives Parkland the capability to identify any blockages or abnormalities in the arteries and then open the blocked arteries to restore blood flow to the heart. Most of the time, patients will be discharged the next day.

"Having a Cath Lab is a huge win for the community," said Dr. Andre Bouhasin, interventional cardiologist.

Symptoms commonly referred for testing or treatment in the lab include chest pain, dizziness, extreme tiredness, leg pain when walking, and shortness of breath. Diagnostic heart catheterization, coronary angioplasty and stenting, peripheral angiogram with stent, pacemakers and ICD implant, and loop implant procedures can now be performed locally.

Parkland Health Center Cardiac Cath Lab is said to offer the same level of equipment and quality of care as any major metropolitan hospital that performs cardiac catheterization, and our physicians perform these same procedures at Missouri Baptist Medical Center and other centers in the St. Louis region.

Parkland Health Center Presiden Annette Schnabel states, “We are so pleased to be able to have these services offered at Parkland to be able to care for our community in our community.”

To learn more about Parkland Health Center Cardiac Cath Lab, visit parklandheathcenter.org/cardiaccath or call 573-431-3338 to speak with a heart health specialist.

