When the sale of the Park Hills and Desloge River Marts to Casey's General Stores, Inc. was recently confirmed on the company’s Facebook page by owners Paul and Theresa Bauman, many Parkland residents were saddened to learn that the popular convenience stores — honored by Daily Journal readers as “Best of the Parkland” for 2017 and 2018 — were no longer going to be locally owned.
It turns out that they aren’t the only ones.
“I know we’re placing the stores in good hands but I’m sad. I’m very sad, but I know it’s a good business move,” Theresa Bauman said Wednesday afternoon while working at the Park Hills store. “I can’t imagine what my life’s going to be like without all my ‘kids’ (employees) and our customers because they make my day every day.”
River Mart has been a part of Park Hills for years. The store’s original location was on the banks of Flat River. In 2010, Theresa had the opportunity to step in and take the business over from her husband.
Describing herself as a “rookie,” Bauman had previously taught dance and was the owner of two dance studios. She had worked for Parents as Teachers and was a mom. She had also worked for a cigarette company that placed her in a lot of convenience stores and helped her formulate in her mind what would make for a good store.
Once Bauman took over the operation of River Mart, she began making big changes. She started holding her employees to a higher standard and some chose to leave. The store began experiencing great success — to the point where it was almost impossible for customers to get on and off the parking lot. It became obvious that a new location was needed.
Bauman’s husband suggested moving the store up the street and in August 2014 the new River Mart opened its doors at the intersection of East Main Street and Flat River Drive. It wasn’t long after that when a second River Mart location was opened at 300 N. Desloge Drive in Desloge.
And now it’s almost over as the stores prepare for a new name, along with some paint and new signage.
In their Facebook message posted earlier this week, the Baumans wrote, “We would like to thank everyone for supporting both Park Hills and Desloge locations. We have enjoyed every minute of being part of such an awesome community. We have loved and appreciated each customer we have served through the years. We cherish the many memories and hope we have left footprints on each of your hearts.
“We are writing to inform you that we will be closing Sunday, Dec. 9 at 6 o’clock in the evening. Casey’s General Store will re-open on Dec 12. We have truly appreciated your business and we encourage you to try out the new Casey’s at both locations and keep ‘living the dream’ like our stores and employees have encouraged. We will continue to love and support our town of Park Hills and Desloge and our surrounding towns.”
As their farewell message made clear, the Baumans' emphasis has always been laser-focused on their customers and employees.
“I love for it to be their first job,” Bauman said. “It is so exciting when they come in and it’s their first job. They just become one of mine — but I’m excited for them to move on. I think that River Mart is a stepping stone. I didn’t want any of them to stay here forever. I wanted them to keep moving up the ladder.”
All of the current River Mart employees have been offered to keep their jobs when the stores switch over to Casey’s locations, but according to Bauman, few will be staying on under the new ownership.
“They all have been offered the opportunity to stay on, but I will be honest, when the word got out, the whole town was grabbing them,” Bauman said. “There’s a lot of them going other places. Some will stay.”
As the stores face their final weeks as River Marts, a few of the store employees went on record about what River Mart and Bauman had meant to them.
“I came in right out of high school and this was my first good, real job,” said Sydney Parker. “I’ve had so many opportunities that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. It’s just a great environment to work in and Theresa has been a great boss to have.”
After working at the convenience store just a little over a year, employee Kyle Hartrup said he has begun a new career in education.
“Theresa is like a mother to me,” he said. “She’s everything. It’s like a family here now. It sucks that we’re all leaving but I wouldn’t be working at the Central School District if it wasn’t for Theresa. Right now, I work with technology at West Elementary and I do my student teaching at Central Middle School starting in January.”
Judann Serviss has worked with Bauman since the store was at its original location.
“I started with her down at the old store, so I’ve known her for quite a while” she said. “They quickly became like a second family to me down there. Theresa was like another mother to me. She helped me through a lot of hard times at the store and in my personal life. She was always there for me, not just as a boss, but as a very good friend — as well as all of my co-workers too. We’ve been real good about helping each other out.
“I was gone for a few years and I never thought I’d be back until Theresa called me a while back and asked if I’d come help her out. I was like, ‘Yeah, why not?’ Even though I’d only talked to her maybe three times over the past three years, she called me out of the blue. She needed my help and I came back. She was always there for me, as well as everybody else here at River Mart, so I was going to be here for them.”
