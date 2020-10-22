Cedarhurst celebrates 'National Love People Day'

Cedarhurst of Farmington celebrated "National Love People Day" by inviting family and friends to drop by the community Oct. 1 for some sweet, safe and socially-distant visits.

"What better way to share the love than with a specially made 'Hug Booth?'" asked Lauren Velasco of Cedarhurst. "After each visit, the gloves and screen were disinfected thoroughly for the next family to use. This shows just how hard Cedarhurst has worked to proactively keep residents safe, while also providing joyful support in the age of COVID-19."

Velasco added that residents kept busy last month celebrating National Assisted Living Week and National Senior Citizen's Day with fun activities and events.

"Now, more than ever, it is important for residents to stay connected with loved ones, so in-person visits have been taking place following social distancing guidelines outdoors," she said. "Residents also have ready access to video technology for frequent FaceTime sessions and Skype video calls to help them stay in touch between visits."

