On May 4, U.S. News and World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, officially revealed their 2023-2024 Best Senior Living communities for Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Memory Care.

“U.S. News provides in-depth information on multiple community types to help potential residents and their families find, in consultation with their doctors as needed, the best place to help meet their needs,” said Zach Adams, senior health data engineer at U.S. News. “Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided.”

U.S. News surveyed 4,000 communities across the nation and 43% of those communities earned at least one “Best” badge of recognition. Of that percentage, Cedarhurst of Farmington won a badge for Best Memory Care.

“Cedarhurst of Farmington is truly honored,” said Brenna Mire, executive director of Cedarhurst of Farmington. “Our team goes above and beyond for not only our residents but also their families and fellow team members. They strive each and every day to truly make a difference in our community and it is that compassion and dedication that this honor reflects.”

President of Cedarhurst Senior Living Almir Sajtovic expressed his excitement and gratitude for this award.

“I could not be more proud of our communities,” Sajtovic said. “The staff, the residents, and all of their families are the reason we are able to remain passionate and motivated to create homes where everyone can live the life they choose to live.

"This award is an incredibly deserved reflection of what we have known all along: those who make up Cedarhurst Senior Living are one-of-a-kind. I’m proud to see how far we’ve come and can’t wait to see where we go from here. To each one of the staff…thank you for being you, and thank you for choosing Cedarhurst. You make us better.”