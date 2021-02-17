Celebrating area nurses

Nurses are the heart of health care and nursing professionals have faced more challenges during the past 12 months than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to celebrate our nurses who have put others first and made a significant impact in their community and on their patients. We plan to do so in a campaign presented by the Daily Journal, Parkland Health Center, First State Community Bank and Mineral Area College, which will let you, our readers, honor extraordinary area nurses this spring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning today, you can nominate an area nurse you know who has made an impact in the lives of others. Honor a nurse who has gone above and beyond to offer compassionate care. Just go to dailyjournalonline.com/contests and click on Nurses 2021.

Ten honorees will be featured in a special section of the Daily Journal and online in honor of National Nurses Week this May.

Nominations are open to the public from Feb. 17 to March 17. Nine honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges and one will be selected by the public. Voting takes place online March 18-25.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.