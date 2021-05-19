Centene CEO again threatens to leave Missouri, this time over Medicaid expansion

Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, sided with the Republicans, saying voters would have made a different decision if they had more information about the state budget and the future “unknown” reliability of the federal government.

Democrats said Republicans were ignoring the will of voters.

“The people have finally weighed in on this. And now the Legislature is going to abdicate its duties and leave its responsibility to a judge?” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said. “I don’t know what shark we have jumped here. God forbid the people have a voice.”

Some Republican supporters of expansion scoffed at GOP claims that the state can’t afford the added cost.

“Obviously I think we should do it. We do have an influx of cash right now,” said Republican Sen. Lincoln Hough of Springfield. “The idea that we don’t have the money to do this, I don’t buy.”

Expansion, which received 53% of the vote last August, would bring health coverage to 275,000 low-income adults. The change goes into effect July 1, but without money to pay for it, it is expected to generate a court battle.