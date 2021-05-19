Centene CEO again threatens to leave Missouri, this time over Medicaid expansion

Calling Missouri an “embarrassment,” the CEO of one of the largest companies in the region is again threatening to abandon the state for a new corporate headquarters in North Carolina.
In comments to Health Payer Specialist, a health industry trade publication, Centene Corp. chief Michael Neidorff said Republican Gov. Mike Parson and the GOP-controlled state Legislature’s failure to approve funding for a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid is renewing his desire to relocate his company.
“As the largest provider of Medicaid in the United States and a Fortune 42 company I have to ask myself, ‘Why am I in this state?’” Neidorff told the publication. “This is a state that frowns on this business — what am I doing here?”
“It’s an embarrassment,” he added.
Centene did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request from the Post-Dispatch to interview Neidorff.
Lawmakers left the capital city Friday without funding the constitutionally mandated Medicaid expansion, despite Parson including the money in his budget blueprint and a handful of Republicans breaking ranks to push for the funding.
Senate Democrats proposed an amendment during debate over the budget to fund the Medicaid expansion at the same level Parson proposed. But the proposed change failed on a 14-20 vote, with four of 24 Republicans siding with Democrats.
Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, sided with the Republicans, saying voters would have made a different decision if they had more information about the state budget and the future “unknown” reliability of the federal government.
Democrats said Republicans were ignoring the will of voters.
“The people have finally weighed in on this. And now the Legislature is going to abdicate its duties and leave its responsibility to a judge?” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said. “I don’t know what shark we have jumped here. God forbid the people have a voice.”
Some Republican supporters of expansion scoffed at GOP claims that the state can’t afford the added cost.
“Obviously I think we should do it. We do have an influx of cash right now,” said Republican Sen. Lincoln Hough of Springfield. “The idea that we don’t have the money to do this, I don’t buy.”
Expansion, which received 53% of the vote last August, would bring health coverage to 275,000 low-income adults. The change goes into effect July 1, but without money to pay for it, it is expected to generate a court battle.
Neidorff last year raised similar concerns and said he was considering moving the health care giant to Charlotte, North Carolina, where the company is building a $1 billion eastern headquarters.
He said his efforts at recruiting top-notch talent to the region were being hurt by crime and the image it gives St. Louis, as well as the state’s ongoing reluctance to expand Medicaid, which is a core part of Centene’s business as a provider of managed care health insurance plans.
Centene covers about one-third of the state’s current Medicaid population as Home State Health.
Parson’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but the Republican governor last year said he doubted Medicaid expansion would form the basis of a major business decision like moving away from Missouri.
Parson, at the time, said he would continue to focus on “education, health care, workforce and infrastructure.”
Neidorff told the trade publication he had not yet heard from Parson.
“Wait 'til he hears we’re moving out, he’ll probably call me then,” he said.