For many years, Park Hills River Mart was the location for the annual Back to School celebration for the Central School District.
For many people, the hope of having a back to school celebration was lost when River Mart closed in December.
Local business owners Rob and Lien Walt have decided to not let the annual celebration fall by the wayside.
On Aug. 15, the first day of school for Central, Battlefield Entertainment in Leadington will be hosting the Back to School Bash from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Former owner of River Mart Theresa Bauman said that she is thrilled to hear that another business is picking up where they left off and keeping the tradition alive.
“This was always one of my favorite events, we started it while we were still at the old location and continued it for six years,” said Bauman. “I plan to be there to celebrate with the community.”
Battlefield Entertainment will have appetizers, refreshments, and several area business will be giving away prizes.
General Manager/Event Coordinator Dustin McKinney said that he is very excited about the event.
“We at Battlefield want to be a part of the community and help out as much as we can,” said McKinney. Any businesses who would like to give away prizes or help sponsor the event are encouraged to contact McKinney at 573-327-8546.
During the back to school celebration, members of the Central High School Football Team, Cheerleading squad, and Rebel Rousers will be introduced.
“It will be sort of a big pep rally for the beginning of the football season,” said McKinney.
All of the amenities at Battlefield Entertainment will be open during the event, including the new jungle gym, laser tag, and the full menu in their new restaurant. McKinney said the business is planning several monthly events including a Backstoppers event in August, a Trunk or Treat in October, a Thanksgiving Dinner on Black Friday for those who are alone for the holidays as well as those less fortunate, and also a Christmas event to be held in December.
In addition, Battlefield will be extending their hours beginning in late August. They will be open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.
About the business
Battlefield offers Laser Tag (10 minute games) at a cost of $5.99 for one game or $10.98 for two games. In addition, the business offers a trampoline area for $6.99 for 30 minutes of jump time. Children ages 2-6 may jump during “toddler time” for $2.99 for 30 minutes but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (only children may jump – no charge for parent or guardian).
Jumping in the trampoline area requires “jump socks” which are $2 per pair. These socks may be brought back for future uses as long as they are clean with no holes.
Battlefield also has trampoline and laser tag packages. A one-hour all access pass is $8.99 and a two-hour all access pass is $12.99
In addition to regular individual packages, the business also offers party packages. Party packages are for 12 people and include your own private room, 12 sodas, and two 16” pizzas. A 90-minute, two-activity party is $139.99 and a two-hour, three-activity package is $189.99.
All activities will have walk-in customers mixed in with parties and tennis shoes are required for laser tag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.