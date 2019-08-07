{{featured_button_text}}
Keeping with tradition

Continuing with the River Mart tradition of a Back to School Bash, Battlefield Entertainment in Leadington will begin hosting the celebration. The event is scheduled for Aug. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Battlefield location in the Leadington Plaza. 

 File Photo

For many years, Park Hills River Mart was the location for the annual Back to School celebration for the Central School District.

For many people, the hope of having a back to school celebration was lost when River Mart closed in December.

Local business owners Rob and Lien Walt have decided to not let the annual celebration fall by the wayside.

On Aug. 15, the first day of school for Central, Battlefield Entertainment in Leadington will be hosting the Back to School Bash from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Former owner of River Mart Theresa Bauman said that she is thrilled to hear that another business is picking up where they left off and keeping the tradition alive.

“This was always one of my favorite events, we started it while we were still at the old location and continued it for six years,” said Bauman. “I plan to be there to celebrate with the community.”

Battlefield Entertainment will have appetizers, refreshments, and several area business will be giving away prizes.

General Manager/Event Coordinator Dustin McKinney said that he is very excited about the event.

“We at Battlefield want to be a part of the community and help out as much as we can,” said McKinney. Any businesses who would like to give away prizes or help sponsor the event are encouraged to contact McKinney at 573-327-8546.

During the back to school celebration, members of the Central High School Football Team, Cheerleading squad, and Rebel Rousers will be introduced.

“It will be sort of a big pep rally for the beginning of the football season,” said McKinney.

All of the amenities at Battlefield Entertainment will be open during the event, including the new jungle gym, laser tag, and the full menu in their new restaurant. McKinney said the business is planning several monthly events including a Backstoppers event in August, a Trunk or Treat in October, a Thanksgiving Dinner on Black Friday for those who are alone for the holidays as well as those less fortunate, and also a Christmas event to be held in December.

In addition, Battlefield will be extending their hours beginning in late August. They will be open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.

About the business

Battlefield offers Laser Tag (10 minute games) at a cost of $5.99 for one game or $10.98 for two games. In addition, the business offers a trampoline area for $6.99 for 30 minutes of jump time. Children ages 2-6 may jump during “toddler time” for $2.99 for 30 minutes but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (only children may jump – no charge for parent or guardian).

Jumping in the trampoline area requires “jump socks” which are $2 per pair. These socks may be brought back for future uses as long as they are clean with no holes.

Battlefield also has trampoline and laser tag packages. A one-hour all access pass is $8.99 and a two-hour all access pass is $12.99

In addition to regular individual packages, the business also offers party packages. Party packages are for 12 people and include your own private room, 12 sodas, and two 16” pizzas. A 90-minute, two-activity party is $139.99 and a two-hour, three-activity package is $189.99.

All activities will have walk-in customers mixed in with parties and tennis shoes are required for laser tag.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments