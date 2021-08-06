Chamber announces ‘DOORS on Tour’ contest

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced a DOORS on Tour Competition that will culminate Sept. 2 when somebody will win a brand new Blackstone Griddle valued at $399.
The chamber-sponsored DOORS on Tour features the work of local artists using doors as their canvas. The DOORS are placed around the city of Farmington, as well as other locations in the Parkland, providing visitors a colorful, creative, and memorable way to remember the community.
Executive Director Candy Hente provided some background on the program, saying, “We know there are many other recognizable communities with things we associate with those towns — for instance, Steelville with canoes. We were looking at painting fiberglass cows, to be honest, but they were too expensive to get. Chicago did art cows several years back. The artists painted them in kinds of beautiful ways — and they were all over Chicago.
“The chamber’s director of events, Cassie Thomas and I were brainstorming one day, and I said, ‘The Farmington Regional Chamber motto is Opening Doors for Business, what if we used doors?’ We’re also known as the Doorway to the Parkland. We’ve been looking for some time for a symbol for our community that would give our town an identity and a brand, so that when people come here — especially people coming to visit — this would stick in their memory. ‘Oh, this is the place with the … fill in the blank.’"
Hente explained the rules for the DOORS on Tour competition.
"To have a chance at winning the Blackstone Griddle, contest participants must take a photo of themselves with five different doors that are part of DOORS on Tour," Hente said. “Then, to be entered in the drawing, they need to make one post in the DOORS on Tour Facebook group with all five of their photos, along with their name.
"For every 100 ‘likes’ a photo receives, the entrant will have their name added into the drawing another time. People can make an additional post, but it must have five different doors than the ones in their original post.”
The contest rules state that the drawing for the Blackstone Griddle will be held Sept. 2 and the winner is responsible for picking up the griddle, as no shipping will be provided. The complete list of DOOR locations and artist information is available at FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com.
DOORS can be found at Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank on Columbia Street, Mineral Area College, New Heights Church, Friends in Action Clubhouse, Little Caesars Pizza in Farmington, Cedarhurst Senior Living, the VA Clinic, Parkland Health Center, D Highway Storage, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce office, the Painted Chair, New Era Bank, Farmhouse Bakery, the flagpole in front of Walgreens, Colton’s Steakhouse and the entrance to Engler Park.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com