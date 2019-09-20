A big announcement was made regarding the leadership of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce at its Business and Community Luncheon Thursday at the Centene Center.
Board Member Chris Morrison announced that Laura Raymer, director of events and program marketing, is going to step down from her role in the organization.
“Our friend Laura [Raymer] has decided to move on from the Chamber of Commerce and join the private sector,” he said. “Laura submitted her resignation to the board last week. It will be effective Oct. 4. So while we are excited to see what the future holds for Laura, obviously it’s very sad for the organization to lose someone like that.
“Laura has dedicated so much to the chamber over the last 25 years. Blood, sweat, tears, humor, lots of humor-that we are all going to miss. We know about her wit, her smarts. She has led this organization with a servant’s heart for many years and will be very tough to replace. Our loss will definitely be someone else’s gain. On behalf of the board of directors, our investors in the community, we want to thank Laura for all of her time and hard work she has put in this organization. She certainly deserves all the success and she will have it.”
At the end of Morrison’s remarks, Raymer was given a standing ovation in recognition for her service. Raymer has not released information on where she will be going from here.
The guest speaker for the luncheon was Ashley Aubuchon-Arcand. The Bonne Terre native has a successful business, training and coaching businesses and individuals in communications skills.
“I’m really excited to be here talking about a topic I’m really passionate about,” she said. “It’s also a topic that we are not really taught. So, for some of us it comes naturally, and others it’s not. That topic is promoting yourself. What I mean by promoting yourself, I mean being an advocate for yourself and your career.”
Arcand talked about what she calls the three personas of a work environment: the employee, the leader/manager and the business owner. She mainly talked about employee self-promotion and then the value it brings to the other personas.
You have free articles remaining.
“First, we will talk about the employee,” she said. “Why would an employee promote themselves? If you are not an advocate for your work, who will be? There can be some negative perceptions if you are not willing to be an advocate for yourself. There could be a perception that if they don’t know about our mission, then they probably aren’t helping our mission. There could be a perception that if you’re not promoting what you’re doing, you’re not doing anything, or even that you’re lazy. Those are some negative reasons why it’s important to promote yourself.”
Arcand then highlighted the positive aspects of self-promotion in the workplace.
“If you want to advance your career, if you want that promotion, if you want that pay increase, those are great reasons you should be an advocate for yourself,” she said. “If you care about your career, if you care about your customers and if you care about your company that you work for, all of them need you to be successful [for them] to be successful.”
According to Arcand, any positive feedback from customers should be shared with management when it happens and empathy with customers should be regularly and consistently practiced.
Positive, self-promoting employees create a chain reaction process up the chain of command in an organization in a way that adds value to the company, Arcand noted.
“It is a [leader/] manager’s dream to have a team of self-promoters,” she said. “They have a list of all the accomplishments and contributions that their team is doing for the company. They can elevate those accomplishments to their upper management, which shows the value of their team and shows the value of you as a manager, that you are driving all of these results.”
Arcand stressed that for all of this to work properly depends on the business owner.
“The third persona is the business owner,” she said. “The business owner is critical in this conversation, because they have the responsibility to create a culture that rewards high-performers and self-promoters. Through recognizing those people and rewarding those people, you are really raising the bar of the quality of your services and your products.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.