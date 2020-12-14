Chamber app assists local shopping

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of businesses across the country earlier this year, local retailers were hit especially hard. While many nationwide chains and online stores saw an increase in sales, mom and pop stores throughout the United States were hit hard. Some, unfortunately, weren’t able to keep their doors open.
Rather than simply stand by and watch while local businesses went belly-up, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce began offering area businesses vital information about government programs and financing available to help them survive. Now, the chamber has taken a giant step in helping them get the word out to potential customers that they are still open and ready for business.
At the beginning of the month, a new smartphone application developed by the chamber, “Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland,” became available for free download on both the Apple and Android app stores. Its purpose is to make people aware of the businesses and activities available in the area so they can shop local.
The app lists places to eat and shop in the Parkland. It also provides the user with the names of hotels and bed and breakfasts, along with information about the wide variety of activities available in the area. Each section is broken down into more specific categories, making it easy to find what one is looking for.
Asked how the chamber came up with the idea for the information app, Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente said, “Towards the end of the shutdown, we had a task force meeting about how to increase shopping locally. One of the things we talked about in that meeting was that we feel people shop locally for a lot of reasons, even outside of just because it’s the right thing to do. They shop local because it’s more convenient, they need it right away and it’s possible that they already have a relationship with the store owner of that particular store.
“In that same meeting, we also discussed why people do not shop local. We felt that some of that was because they didn’t have all the information they needed to either find what they were looking for or they forgot about what is available locally and they needed more information so they could shop local. We realized at the same time that, when it came to price, many of our stores here are very competitive with what people can find online — and they don’t have to pay any shipping cost or even wait a day to receive it.”
Hente began researching the app stores to see if there was already a similar app available for download in other parts of the country. She found one from another state, but soon discovered it didn’t work.
“I think we’re pretty cutting edge having this and making it available for our community,” she said. “We also hope that people visiting the area will open that up as well and will give them all the information they need.
"I can imagine them saying, ‘I just checked into the hotel and I’m looking for a place to eat.’ Well, all they have to do is download the app. The same is true if they’re looking for something to do or wanting to buy something. If you’re wanting to buy some gifts, in the ‘Shop’ section, there’s a whole tab for nothing but gifts.
According to Hente, the “Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland” app was specifically created to serve as the hub for the chamber’s “Shop It Local” campaign.
“We feel like it’s something great that everyone can use — whether they’re brand new to the community, visiting, or have lived here all their life,” she said. “It puts all that business information right in the palm of their hand. Having the information in front of you means that you don’t have to try to remember what’s available — you’ve got a directory.
“It’s a starting point for that age-old conversation of, ‘Where do you want to go eat?’ You can say, ‘Well, do you want Oriental food or Mexican food or Italian food — or do you want pizza or fast food?’ Then you can open that category and all those choices are there, along with their hours, their phone number, a map of their location and a link to their website that normally takes you to their menu page.”
While the chamber is “thrilled” with the app in its present form, there are already plans to make it even better.
“We’ll be adding more information under business descriptions as we’re able,” she said. “Also, in the ‘Play’ section, you’ll find that our DOORS on Tour has its own button. It lists the door by theme name and then we’ll be adding an artist bio and other information as we have time to add it in there.”
Hente believes the app will be especially useful in providing its users with reminders about everything that is available in the Parkland.
“How many great places are there that we maybe don’t drive by every day, so we forget that they’re there?” she asked. “We get stuck eating in the same place all the time, many of us ordering the same thing all the time. So, this helps when you want to try something new and different. You can open that up and there’s tons of ideas.
“The same thing goes with the ‘Fun’ section where you’re looking for fun things to do. If it’s raining or it’s too cold to be outside, there’s an ‘Indoor Activities’ button. People might say, ‘Hey, I forgot that there’s that Outer Edge Escape Rooms and Axe Throwing. That sounds fun, let’s go see about doing that!’”
Now that the app is available for download, Hente said the next phase is to make sure people know that it exists.
“We’re trying to get the word out about the app through every channel possible,” she said. “It just went live on Dec. 1 and we’re wanting to get it on a billboard. We’re also going to do some sponsored social media campaigns, newspapers and radio.
"A poster is being created that all the businesses can download and put up for people to see — especially in our hotels and restaurants. Just this morning the developer told me that very soon every business will be able to edit their own listing. That’s coming up, as well as the ability to send push notifications as well.”
And there’s something that Hente wants to make sure business owners are aware of — their businesses can appear in the app for six months at absolutely no cost.
“The reason we decided to give a free listing to businesses for the first six months is because we know that they are struggling right now,” she said. “As the Farmington Regional Chamber, we want to see businesses succeed in our community. We know that Christmastime is going to be critical to whether or not some of these businesses even stay open.
"We’re thrilled that we’re able to launch this app in December. It’s free in the iPhone and Android app stores, so people can go there, download it and use it. If there’s a business owner out there that wants their business listed, they need to call our office at 573-756-3615 and we will get them set up on the app. We’ll need their name, email address and their business name. Then we’ll work with them to get it set up.”
