Chamber awards scholarships to four seniors

In his application essay, Phares credits influential teachers and inspirational coaches as the motivation for his career goals. He said that the teachers you meet while growing up truly change your life and are remembered for a lifetime.

As an athlete himself, Phares aspires to coach basketball or baseball eventually. He mentioned the optimism and positive criticism he received from one particular coach, a lasting impression that gives him the drive to be an impactful coach.

Phares exhibits a strong desire to give back to the community that, he says, has given him everything. He said he hopes to one day present future generations with some of the same guidance and influence he was given.

Phares is a member of the National Honor Society, FCA, and the Central Basketball team. He is also involved with his church’s mission trips.

“Tyler is a young man with a passion to be a positive influence and the knowledge to be successful,” said Coleman.

Emily Rasnic was the final recipient of the chamber’s 2020 scholarship. She is the daughter of Tara and Chad Rasnic.

Rasnic said she would be using her scholarship for fall enrollment at MAC, where she plans to begin working on her goal of becoming a pediatric nurse.