Chamber celebrating 80 years with parking lot party

“The shirt factory was brought here during the Great Depression and was instrumental in providing jobs for this community and they were the only community around that was able to afford the cost of keeping the streetlights on at night. One of the things that I think people forget about the chamber is that a strong business community helps make a community strong.”

Hente believes it’s vitally important for a city like Farmington to have a strong chamber of commerce.

“If we don’t have businesses here that are prospering, we’re not going to have jobs that pay people to be able to live, and we’re not going to have the goods and services that people need and want to be able to live here," she said. “So, what we do for businesses — and our resources have just grown and grown over the years — is far more than inviting them to come for a luncheon or a mixer. There is so much more meat to having a chamber membership now than there ever has been.”

According to Hente, the chamber has several priorities for the immediate future.