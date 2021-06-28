Chamber celebrating 80 years with parking lot party

It was 80 years ago, on July 2, 1941, that the Farmington Chamber of Commerce was reorganized after having been issued a charter of incorporation by the state of Missouri.
In recognition of the organization’s 80th anniversary, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 N. Washington St., will be holding a come-and-go parking lot party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
“We’ll have hamburgers, hot dogs and chips,” said Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The grills will be here, and the tents will be up. We’re inviting our members to stop by and grab a lunch.
"They can come in and eat in the nice, air-conditioned training room and look at some of the memorabilia from the last 80 years. If they’d rather grab a sack lunch and go back to their office or head out of town for the Fourth of July, they can do that also. It’s going to be a good time.”
Looking back on how the chamber of commerce has helped encourage Farmington's growth through the years, Hente said, “The chamber has a long history of influence and impact on the development of our city.
"The chamber was instrumental in the development of Karsch Boulevard, Farmington Hospital (now Parkland Health Center) and the city’s first industrial park, as well as bringing the state hospital, Rice-Stix Shirt Factory (now called The Factory) and Trimfoot Shoe Factory to town.
“The shirt factory was brought here during the Great Depression and was instrumental in providing jobs for this community and they were the only community around that was able to afford the cost of keeping the streetlights on at night. One of the things that I think people forget about the chamber is that a strong business community helps make a community strong.”
Hente believes it’s vitally important for a city like Farmington to have a strong chamber of commerce.
“If we don’t have businesses here that are prospering, we’re not going to have jobs that pay people to be able to live, and we’re not going to have the goods and services that people need and want to be able to live here," she said. “So, what we do for businesses — and our resources have just grown and grown over the years — is far more than inviting them to come for a luncheon or a mixer. There is so much more meat to having a chamber membership now than there ever has been.”
According to Hente, the chamber has several priorities for the immediate future.
“We’re working on the development of a SCORE chapter here, which is a Small Business Association (SBA) mentoring program for businesses,” she said. “I’m also trying to bring a Small Business Development Center office here. Those two things are on the forefront of my page, if you will. Of course, the chamber will continue to promote and develop our app — Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland. It’s huge! We’ve got nearly 2,500 downloads now.
“I want to urge people to keep using the app — keep looking at it. I’ll have people tell me, ‘Oh, I’ve lived here my whole life. I know what’s here.’ Yet, I know there are things out there that are going to surprise them — either that they didn’t know, or they forgot about — because there are so much to do here.
"There are so many places to shop and eat. If you’re feeling limited by the places to eat or the things to do here, it’s probably because you’ve overlooked something. So, open the app and take a look at it."
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce was presented with the Daily Journal Citizen of the Year award last year.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com