Chamber execs urge buying local

“They’ve been there for us when we’ve needed them—volunteering, sponsoring kids’ teams, donating goods, services, food to people who really need help. We need to be there for them at this crucial time when they need us most.

Coleman said her chamber is putting together a shop-local program they’re hoping to unveil at the first of the year.

“We’ve been lucky, our businesses have been hanging on, we had a gift card program we did earlier this year, and I’ve seen a lot of people do seem to be supporting our small businesses,” she said. “They just have to hang on a little longer. I know there’s a fear of another closure, I’m not sure they would survive another closure.”

Coleman said since many local boutiques and small businesses have online platforms for gift cards, as well as mailing and curbside delivery, those wanting to take every coronavirus precaution should be assured there are safe options to shop local.

“And often, it’s best if you have a question, check here first,” she said. “Rely on us chambers if you need information. If you have a question about a business and need to get ahold of them, or you’re looking for something and need help finding it, give us a call, check out our website, message us through Facebook. We’re here to support our communities through growing local business.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.