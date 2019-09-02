{{featured_button_text}}
Chamber hears economic analysis of nation, region

David Yaskewich, chairman of Southeast’s Economics and Finance Department, gives a synopsis of regional and local economies, and discusses the national economic outlook for the 24-county region of Southeast Missouri.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

“Recession” is in the news lately, but one academician cautioned against hastily assigning the “R” word.

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members heard David Yaskewich, chairman of Southeast Missouri University’s Economics and Finance Department, provide an overview on regional and local economies, as well as the national economic outlook during its monthly meeting last week.

“You’ve probably heard a lot about the national and regional economic outlook, especially in the last week and a half, that a horrible recession is coming up,” he said. “If I described the economy nationally and regionally, I’d say the level of activity is strong, but the rate of change is starting to look a little weaker.”

Yaskewich explained, it’s possible to have a strong economy, while noticing the level of change in activity has slowed.

“The level of activity is quite high, still,” he said. “If I ask how high is the level of employment, how high are income levels, how high is retail spending, those are high, but the rate of change appears to be slowing down. Forecasts for the next 12 months are that it will slow down.”

A slowdown doesn’t equal a recession, he said. Yaskewich explained a slowdown means growth is not as robust among economic indicators. A recession means there’s a decline in activity or negative growth is happening.

“A recession could happen, but other things would have to happen first,” he said. “There’d have to be indicators that show weakening that just haven’t turned up yet.

Yaskewich observed current St. Francois County unemployment, at 4.1%, is vastly different from the February 2010 level of 13.6%.

“Perhaps we might like different jobs or more jobs,” he said, “but if you look at the labor market today in St. Francois County, you can’t argue that the unemployment level would indicate the economy is still going strong.”

In a visit to the area about 2 years ago, Yaskewich said, he was able to tell his audience that America was in its second-longest phase of growth, “but now I can say we are in the longest period of growth. Some say we’re due for a recession, but that’s correlation, not economics.

“Unless there’s some unexpected change, it looks like the labor market will continue to do well over the next year, although income might grow at a slower pace. So, strong economy, but growing at a slower pace.”

He said reasons for an optimistic economic outlook would include low unemployment, low interest rates, low inflation, and robust consumer spending.

“If we look at underlying numbers for the last two years, we’d see consumer spending has been an area of strength. I wouldn’t expect a recession until you start to see consumer spending decline,” he said.

Reasons for concern might include the current arguments regarding foreign trade barriers, like tariffs.

“That would be something of a concern if it was tied to consumer spending, if it makes products more expensive. That’s something economists have their eye on,” he said.

Yaskewich said another indicator of a faltering economy would be weaker growth in other countries, particularly in Western Europe and China. Currently, Germany, Western Europe’s economic powerhouse, is finding its economic pace beginning to slow.

Yet another indicator of consumer confidence is business fixed investment, he said.

“It’s a term for buildings, machinery, tools, equipment, tangible items that businesses invest in when the outlook is good, it indicates optimism,” he said. “If there’s pessimism about a future slowdown, business owners might not only cut back on these investments, they might also begin to cut back in ways that weaken employment rates.”

Yaskewich also pointed out that the deficit is expected to balloon to $1.1 trillion in 2020, when it was $666 billion in 2017.

“If we measure that as a share of our overall economy, that would be a 5% share of our overall income, a 5% share of our GDP. For a strong economy with below 4% unemployment, that’s actually a pretty large deficit,” he said. “If you think about where the federal government gets most of its money from, the majority comes from federal income tax or payroll tax. So if we have a strong economy but a large deficit, it makes one wonder what will happen when the economy begins to weaken and unemployment goes up."

Yaskewich was asked for his personal opinion on when a recession might happen.

“A lot of forecasting and economics are affected by uncertainty. I wouldn’t anticipate a recession in the next year, I would anticipate a slowing of growth,” he said. “So in the year of 2019, I’d be confident of no recession. But I would need to look at the numbers again in June 2020."

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Assistant Editor / Reporter

