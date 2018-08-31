Senator Roy Blunt was scheduled to make a stop at the Farmington Regional Chamber office on Thursday to host a discussion with local leaders regarding tax reform, but after the senator’s flight from Washington was delayed, chamber staff were able to host a successful discussion, albeit without the senator’s presence.
By coordinating with staff from Congressman Jason Smith’s office, a conference call was arranged with Smith and those present to discuss tax and regulative concerns, in addition to a presentation by chamber staff regarding the Missouri Chamber Federation’s legislative goals for 2019.
“We had anticipated Senator Blunt being here, but we basically made this an opportunity to address a lot of the legislative issues from the federal to the state level that are going on,” Chamber Director of Member Engagement/Business Development Candy Zarcone said. “It was really encouraging, I think, to hear that tax reform is really helping our local businesses and that our local CPAs are seeing it stimulate a lot of business growth within the region.”
The crowd present for the discussion was made up of local business leaders, city and school district officials in addition to State Reps. Kevin Engler and Mike Henderson. The meeting began with a brief period of comment from the crowd, with a generally positive consensus toward tax reform being expressed by those present.
After the open comment period, Congressman Smith was contacted via Skype call and spoke briefly about tax reform with those present before taking questions.
“In the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, we did multiple things by lowering rates for everyone,” Smith said. “We did substantial reductions for subchapter S corporations and also C corporations. C corporations’ rates are down to 21 percent. We did the 100 percent expensing and we also doubled the child tax credit deduction and allowed more people who were never able to utilize it to do so, from $1,000 to $2,000.”
Smith said the House of Representatives would soon begin holding hearings and beginning the process of pursuing legislation that would further refine the tax code.
“As you all know, the House bill that was passed makes all taxes permanent,” Smith said. “The Senate, unfortunately, modified it and made some of the provisions of the tax code being temporary, and that’s why we’re working on what we call ‘Tax Cuts 2.0.’
“In fact, next week, when we’re back in Washington, the Ways and Means Committee is going to be having hearings and tapping legislation to make permanent the tax rates for individuals, to make permanent the 100 percent expensing and hopefully to repeal the death tax permanency, much like what we did on the House version.”
Smith said that making sure that tax cuts and revisions do not expire after a set number of years is an important factor in reinforcing a growing economy.
“The permanency of the tax code is ultimately what will make our economy thrive in the long term,” Smith said. “As you all know, or may have seen, the last quarter’s GDP (gross domestic product) was first estimated at 4.1 percent and then just revised this past week to 4.2.
“That is the direct result of reforming the tax code for the first time in 31 years and also deregulation of a lot of unnecessary, burdensome regulations affecting small businesses, farmers and families all up and down the spectrum.”
Smith said that if there were any doubts that allowing American families and small businesses to retain more of their money makes the economy stronger, the last few months should have proved that point by now.
Opening the floor for questions, Smith was asked about the problem posed by the regulations imposed by bureaucratic agencies without direct passage by Congress.
“That’s why you’d probably love my SCRUB (Searching for and Cutting Regulations that are Unnecessarily Burdensome) Act,” Smith said. “The SCRUB Act is a piece of legislation that I’ve had for several years — it’s passed out of the House but it’s never passed the Senate yet. Hopefully it will some day.
“It basically makes the unelected bureaucrats accountable. Bureaucrats are only created by Congress, so they should have to respond to Congress.”
Smith said that one of the largest frustrations he has experienced in his time in Washington has been the over-the-top regulations imposed unilaterally by agencies such as the EPA, Department of Labor and the IRS.
“These are basically the result of legislation that has passed, but the legislation was too broad and granted too much authority to these agencies,” he said. “I feel like that legislation has to be tailored to give specific purpose so the agency can’t go beyond their authority, and that they should have a limited authority rather than a broad authority.
“The problem is that for decades, you had a Congress that delegated duties that they should have taken care of themselves to agencies just because they didn’t want to do them. We’ve been trying to reign them in — the president has been doing that through some of his direct executive orders, but we’ve also passed legislation that’s been signed into law to provide regulatory relief.”
Following the congressman’s phone call, Zarcone and Director of Events/Program Marketing Laura Raymer presented to those in attendance the goals and aims of the Missouri Chamber Federation for the 2019 year, in terms of legislative lobbying.
“We were invited to attend the planning session for the legislative goals for 2019 earlier this week, so we were able to go and participate not only to find out what’s going on across the state and find out what’s important to our neighbors, but to be able to take the needs and concerns from our local region to the state level as well,” Raymer said.
“Two of the things that we were very proud to talk about and to see actually be one of the top 10 things that we will work on is continuing STEM education and increasing funding for that as well as the teachers for K-12. Also for rural broadband to make it more affordable and more accessible to our local citizens. Not only does it affect in-town businesses, but also students trying to do homework and home-based businesses.”
Raymer additionally said that a high-priority topic for the chamber is the availability of psychiatric resources for residents of areas like St. Francois County.
In past years, Zarcone said the chamber has successfully lobbied for legislative such as reducing cuts to higher education institutions. Raymer pointed to the issue of minimum wage in the state, a raise of which could be a good thing, she said, but not when those pulling the strings are out-of-state organizations.
“We’re blessed to have at the federal, state, county and local level representatives who realize that we’re more than just a business with some walls and that we represent the businesses and citizens of the region and that together, we have a voice. That’s why we’re blessed when we get calls from Sen. Blunt or Rep. Smith, or when they come speak at our chamber luncheons. They see that this is a growing metropolis here and that we bring a lot to the region and state.”
