Chamber learns about social media marketing

Karen Fox, also known as Karen the Connector, recently spoke to members of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce about the benefits of social media.
Fox gave a social media presentation and she said she was going to talk about marketing personality.
“Every company, no matter what business it is, has a brand and it does marketing,” Fox said. “The thing they usually leave out is the middle, like an Oreo, the good stuff. It’s the personality in the brand and most of the time that happens because they don’t know what the personality is and it is more difficult if you are looking at a bank or something that is a larger organization.”
Fox said when she started her business she had to determine who she wanted to work with and that is the same way for all businesses. She added every organization has three different target audiences and they advertise differently to those three different markets.
“When you are looking at those target markets you have to look at the different categories,” Fox said. “When you determine those, you have to determine their age group and then dig a little deeper than that. Do you know where they shop? Because depending on my audience there is a difference if they shop at Walmart or if they shop at Sachs my image is going to be totally different.”
Fox said businesses have 90 seconds to pitch themselves and to make that first impression is 14 seconds. She added to a millennial that is nine seconds and that is a big difference.
“When talking to your audience you have to speak their language and speak in terms they understand,” Fox said. “When you are talking their language make sure you break it down so they understand what your language is.”
Fox said another thing to think about is if your images match. She said to be careful in marketing to make sure it’s not just about the business. It’s what is in it for them, not what’s in it for the business.
“Selling benefits you, sharing benefits them,” Fox said. “When you are looking for things to share on social media … it becomes something we have to do, not something we want to do. We have also found that people trust social media when their friends say something over any other type of marketing out there.”
She said when doing social media don't just post about the business.
“Turn it to the other side. We have the greatest clients in the world, look at the five star review one of them just gave us,” Fox explained. “That has a little different feel to it ... So make sure your marketing balances correctly.”
Fox said testimonials are huge and the greatest thing a business can do is get a video testimonial from anyone they have done business with who thinks the company is great.
“Do you know why that is so popular and so huge?” Fox asked. “It is a third-party endorsement and it’s not you saying it, it is them saying that. It is visual, they see that. They see the emotion in it and do you know the first that will come up when you search Google? A video. So if you don’t have a YouTube channel for your business, you are missing it.”
Fox said that it is free and everyone needs to use it and take advantage of it. She said Facebook Live is another great resource and by using their market they will show up in the algorithm.
“They want you to spend 10 minutes with a Facebook live video because they are building an audience for you,” Fox said. “They have the deepest, most robust algorithm there is for marketing.”
Fox discussed the best times to post on each social media platform. Facebook is 1 and 3 p.m., Twitter is at noon and 5 to 6 p.m., LinkedIn is at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., Instagram is at 2 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Pinterest is at midnight, 2 a.m. and 8 to 11 p.m.
