Chamber members vote on board, showcase trivia knowledge

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting Tuesday using the luncheon to bring awareness to two upcoming trivia nights. During the luncheon, the members also elected three members to the Board of Directors.

At the start of the meeting Board of Director member Dustin Kopp, of B104/KFMO, informed the chamber three members were slated to be added to the Desloge Chamber Board of Directors: Ashley Bales with Hammack and Bales Financials, Eric Shelton with Mineral Area College, and Jon Steffan with Farm Bureau Insurance.

The theme of January’s luncheon was trivia with questions posed by Dr. Joe Gilgour, the president of Mineral Area College.

During the luncheon, the two rounds of trivia questions focused on St. Francois County for the first round, and then local business questions in the second round. Questions included asking what region St. Francois County is located in, the name of the Desloge newspaper, when Desloge and Bonne Terre school systems merged, who the sheriff was before current Sheriff Dan Bullock, and why did the Farmington State Hospital have the number four after its name in the 1960s and 1970s.

The winners of the trivia were Larry Joseph, Jon Cozean, Jack and Elizabeth Poston with Feed my Sheep, and State Rep. Mike Henderson. The winners received cupcakes from Lou Lou’s Cakes, based on Lincoln Street in Desloge.

The lunchtime trivia was to help prepare for the upcoming Mineral Area College Foundation Trivia Night on Jan. 27, as well as the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Trivia Night on Feb. 24.

The Mineral Area College Foundation Trivia Night starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., in the Bob Sechrest Field House at MAC. The trivia night helps benefit the Foundation’s mission to advance, encourage, assist, promote, and support the growth and development of MAC.

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Trivia Night at the Lincoln Street Event Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m. More information about the Desloge Chamber’s trivia night will be available soon.

The Desloge Chamber meets every first Tuesday of the month at noon inside of the Lincoln Street Event Center.