Park Hills - Leadington Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 1st Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador, Melissa Hosna.

The Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Club operates separately from the Chamber Board, promoting membership participation and support.

“Ambassadors are the first faces you see when you arrive at things like our investor meetings and events. They attend ribbon cuttings, After Hour Socials, and Friday Morning Coffees. They send welcome emails to new investors,” PHLCC Executive Director Tammi Coleman said. “They help our ED with random office duties as needed. They volunteer at our Chamber Signature Events such as the Banquet, Sweetheart Trivia Night, and Firecracker Run. They also plan, organize, and execute everything associated with our Investor Appreciation Month including choosing the gifts that our members receive and organizing that month’s luncheon program.”

Ambassadors earn points by participating in all the activities, and the points allow them to work toward rewards by earning the Quarterly “Acclaimed Ambassador” title, and ultimately the “Ambassador of the Year” title.

“Melissa worked super hard during the first quarter to secure that title, racking up a whopping 255 Ambassador Points,” Coleman said.

Aside from the usual efforts - attending events, volunteering, and sending emails, Hosna earned additional points by implementing the new Investor Check-Ups. During her time away from her regular job with US Bank, Hosna has been stopping in to see as many of the chamber’s investors as she can fit into her schedule, popping in, visiting, and sharing details about those investors and her visits on social media.

“Melissa is no newbie to the Ambassador Program. As one of our charter members, Melissa was there when it all began, helping to create and grow the program,” Coleman said. “As designed, she worked her way up from ambassador to board member. She served on the chamber board for two 3-year terms, completing her sixth year in December 2022 before opting to revert back to an ambassador.

“Melissa will tell you that being an ambassador is one of her favorite things. It allows her to assist the chamber, as her schedule permits, while putting her face to face with our investors... something she says she absolutely loves.”

Coleman said the Ambassador Club thrives, not only due to the participants, but the sponsors which include:

Belgrade State Bank, Britany Horn, Central Methodist University, Copper Fox Contrived, Daily Journal, Dale Mosier Auto Body and Sales Inc., Domino's Pizza, Harps Food Store, Hefner Furniture & Appliance Inc., Hulsey Properties, Kevin Ball Auto Body & Sales Inc., Mineral Area Office Supply Inc., MRC Restoration, New Era Bank, Paramount Apparel International LLC, Park Hills Chevrolet, Parkland Health Center, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, Parkland RV Center LLC, Patsy's Furniture, Raising A Village, Ronni Conley - KBH Realty Group, Sam Scism Motors Inc., Save-A-Lot, SERVPRO of Farmington, Sideshow Tattoos and Piercings, Southeast Economic Development Fund Inc., The Ragin' Rooster Irish Pub, The Sand Trap Indoor Golf Club, tpc, and Unico Bank.