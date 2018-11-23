Chamber promotes small business

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Holiday will be taking place in various communities over the holiday weekend.
Shoppers can pick up a copy of the “passport” they will need to “travel” on the front door of the chamber office or at any of the participating businesses. Going to each one of the businesses, shoppers will show their passport which will be stamped as proof that they were there.
“Each business is designing their own stamp,” said Chamber Executive Director Paige Faircloth. “We don’t even know what they look like.”
Faircloth added that the chamber has opened this year’s event to any local businesses wishing to take part — even those that aren’t Desloge businesses. Those participating are Queen Anne & Lace Boutique, 1421 E. Main St., Park Hills; Greene’s Florist & Gifts, 1105 N. Desloge Drive, Desloge; Little Caesars, 1137 N. Desloge Drive, Desloge; The Fancy Crow, 48 Raider Road, Suite A, Bonne Terre; Glik’s, 746 Market St., Farmington; Urban Farmgirl, 1136 N. Desloge Drive, Desloge; Country Junction, 218 N. Washington St., Farmington; Sun-Sational Tans, 1138 N. Desloge Drive, Desloge; The Giving Tree Boutique, 1138 N. Desloge Drive, Desloge; and The Copper Lantern, 312 N. Washington St., Farmington.
“Each participating shopper must get their passport stamped at all of the participating locations and then return them fully stamped in our mail slot at the chamber office at 414 Lincoln St. no later than 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26,” Faircloth said. “All of the returned passports will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing that will be held next Tuesday, Nov. 27. The winner will receive a $25 gift card from each of the 10 participating businesses. Remember that every stamp shows your support for local businesses."
