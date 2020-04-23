Chamber provides overview on business assistance

Tracy told members on Wednesday that, for those who applied and have had difficulty navigating the system, "any headaches or confusion you were going through, it’s not your bank’s fault. The bill was being interpreted as it all went along, and the EIDL had already been running a handful of days.”

He said it looks like EIDL and PPP will receive a second – and likely, last — round of funding, so if one has applied but heard nothing or received nothing, it would be wise to apply again, as quickly as possible.

“Once the funding is gone, that’s probably going to be it,” he said. “And speculation is that it’s not enough to handle the demand. But it does look like both will be re-funded again.”

It’s also important to establish a relationship with a participating bank as soon as possible.

“If you have’t made that relationship with a bank yet, do it. Try to get in on next round of funding,” he said. “I should say, ‘final round.’ From staffers to congressional people, they’re saying this will be last stimulus bill, when looking at recovery funding down the road.”