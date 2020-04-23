Chamber provides overview on business assistance

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever virtual monthly meeting on Wednesday with a little more than a dozen in Zoom attendance.
Todd Tracy, executive director of Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Administration expert, spoke about the latest developments in pandemic stimulus and bailout programs. Missouri Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, provided an overview on upcoming capitol activities.
Early on, when COVID-19 began its American spread, local chambers joined their counterparts across the nation in U.S. Chamber of Commerce webinars that talked about the many programs created or already in place for businesses that would soon struggle from the national shutdown slowing the virus’s spread.
The problem is, Tracy noted, the federal government rolled out many programs as quickly as possible, leaving it to various departments to quickly create or adapt policies, regulations and procedures as needed on an unprecedented scale. Henderson observed, “we’re doing the same thing in Jefferson City.”
The Economic Development Corporation is a certified development company (CDC) for SBA 504 financing. During the COVID-19 national emergency, CDCs and SBDCs have been trained to offer technical guidance to small businesses seeking funds through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Tracy spoke with members about the loan forgiveness portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act loans.
Although the amount of information and intricacies can be daunting, the chamber has shared information, often in the form of website links:
- A guide to the paid sick and FMLA programs
- A guide to Coronavirus Paid Leave Programs
- A Coronavirus Emergency Loans Small Business Guide & Checklist
- An Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program Guide
- An Employee Retention Tax Credit Guide
- A Coronavirus Small Business Guide
- A Coronavirus Response Toolkit
Additionally, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leigha Head has informed members that local SBA lenders include such banks as Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, New Era Bank, Unico Bank, and US Bank.
Tracy told members on Wednesday that, for those who applied and have had difficulty navigating the system, "any headaches or confusion you were going through, it’s not your bank’s fault. The bill was being interpreted as it all went along, and the EIDL had already been running a handful of days.”
He said it looks like EIDL and PPP will receive a second – and likely, last — round of funding, so if one has applied but heard nothing or received nothing, it would be wise to apply again, as quickly as possible.
“Once the funding is gone, that’s probably going to be it,” he said. “And speculation is that it’s not enough to handle the demand. But it does look like both will be re-funded again.”
It’s also important to establish a relationship with a participating bank as soon as possible.
“If you have’t made that relationship with a bank yet, do it. Try to get in on next round of funding,” he said. “I should say, ‘final round.’ From staffers to congressional people, they’re saying this will be last stimulus bill, when looking at recovery funding down the road.”
Tracy said when applying for funding or loans, it’s important to receive and keep track of the confirmation number. Check with the bank to see if the application was submitted, and if it wasn’t, it needs to be submitted again. Without a confirmation number, the application will be impossible to track in the pipeline, he said. Anyone who applied in March, the application probably wasn’t accepted.
Henderson said the legislature is back in session on Monday, with work on the FY20-21 budget happening in the House until its sent to the Senate for review on April 29. The goal is to have it to the governor for his round of cuts by May.
“Before the coronavirus, we had been budgeting on 3-5% increases in state revenue, now we’re looking at a $1.2-1.8 billion shortfall,” Henderson said. “There will have to be cuts across the board. Every part of the state budget, they’ll all see cuts. We don’t know if these numbers will be accurate, but we’re constitutionally required to do it.
"The governor will have to do the final work on what’s cut, and I don’t envy him that task. He’s got to find it difficult to sleep at night.”
Henderson said some federal funds might be available to help “plug holes” in the budget, but right now, they’re waiting for clarification. He said additional COVID-19-related bills can also be expected, and even old bills taking on added meaning and value.
“I know no one likes taxes, but internet sales tax is an issue we’ll be looking at,” he said. “There are 40-something states that have internet sales tax, we’re one of the only ones who don’t. We’re kind of the stubborn, Show-Me State.”
Henderson said Parson’s move to gradually re-open Missouri from the coronavirus shutdown on May 3 will likely be based on what’s being learned from Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee’s efforts to re-open.
“We’re very similar to them economically, and if it goes well, we’ll be doing that, too. If they find things they could have done better, we’re hoping to learn from that, too,” he said. “And it’s also going to depend on what healthcare professionals tell us.
“I want us to open back up, I really do, but the worst thing is, if we open and close back up, that could be even worse.” Henderson said more clarification on Missouri’s opening could come during the governor’s Friday briefing.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.