{{featured_button_text}}
Desloge Chamber of Commerce says good-bye to Board President Dan Chapman

Dan Chapman, of Farmers Insurance, served as board president for the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for the year of 2019. The January chamber luncheon was the last luncheon for him as president.

 MACEY ADAMS, Daily Journal

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce started off the new year with special guest speaker Angie Hahn, of BJC HealthCare, who spoke on the importance of cultivating relationships within a community and also said good-bye to Chamber of Commerce Board President Dan Chapman.

Chapman was board president for the year of 2019 and has now completed his term.

“Years ago I was traveling up and down the highway because I worked in St. Louis, and my thing has always been that I wanted to live in the community that I work and serve in,” said Chapman. “I am blessed to have that now and especially that service piece and that is thanks to a lot of people in this room that I am so grateful and humble to be a part of an organization with.”

Chamber members heard first from Hanna Mahaney of American Family Insurance in Desloge about the foundation that the insurance company is built upon.

Mahaney left the chamber members with two questions to ask themselves.

“These are questions I ask myself on a daily basis. The first is going to be what can I do to make my customers want to continue to do business with me.”

“The other one is how can I be a blessing today.”

Angie Hahn, later in the luncheon, piggy-backed off of Mahaney’s emphasis on building relationships in the community.

Hahn presented a list of different aspects that make up building a community.

Some of the topics were establishing trust, being present, showing up, active listening, volunteering and apologizing.

“Building a community is building one relationship at a time, and community doesn’t end at the city limits,” said Hahn. “You are your community, and you should strive to be the person that you want to deal with on the other side of the desk.”

As always, the Chamber of Commerce thanked Chelcy and Reggie AuBuchon for hosting the luncheon at the Lincoln Street Event Center and Kim Leftridge at Bow Tie Catering for the food service.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments