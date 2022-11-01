Chamber, Slauterhouse partner to raise money for Shop With a Cop

On Thursday evening local residents can enjoy an evening while mingling with the Desloge Chamber of Commerce at the Slauterhouse Craft Parlour in Park Hills, all while raising money to help local kids during the Christmas season.

From 5 to 9 p.m., Slauterhouse Craft Parlour will be donating 10% of all proceeds raised during the timeframe to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Shop With a Cop program. This will be a chance for people to network with Desloge Chamber of Commerce members outside of their monthly luncheons.

While the main focus of the event is to benefit Shop With a Cop, the event also helps community members network, explained Chamber Director Cheri Henderson. Members of the community are invited to attend the event and mingle. This is one of the first holiday mix and mingle events the chamber plans to have.

“It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season and just give back to our community,” explained Becky Petty, the secretary of the Desloge Chamber, and part of H20 Technologies and LaRue Water. “I mean Slauterhouse is in the community, they’re one of our members, and they’re helping us to give back to children within our community with a great cause, with Shop With a Cop.”

The Shop With a Cop program benefits local students in the county. Names are submitted by agencies, shelters and schools in the county.

The sheriff’s department, as well as other local law enforcement officers and safety personnel, help hundreds of kids purchase $100 worth of whatever items the kid wants. Shopping takes place at either the Farmington or Desloge Walmart during two dates in the month of December.

Last year, the program had nearly 600 children between the two locations. Tickets are still being sold for the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop ATV raffle. For more information, call Amy at 573-760-3217.

Slauterhouse is open Wednesday through Sunday. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Slauterhouse is open from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday the parlour is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sundays it is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This event is part of a series in Slauterhouse Supports, in which the brewery donates 10% of proceeds raised. Upcoming events in Slauterhouse Supports include supporting the North County Primary Family Community Teacher Organization on Nov. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. and the Mineral Area Magic Volleyball on Dec. 8 starting at 5 p.m.