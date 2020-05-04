Chamber, Smith talk about CARES Act

Hente said that right now employers are being put in the position of having to tell people the problem, and that’s not fair to the businesses.

In his Friday interview with the Daily Journal, Congressman Jason Smith addressed the conflict. Smith mentioned President Donald Trump signed an executive order keeping meat processing plants open. However, in a call with Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, the governor mentioned the difficulty of getting employees for a hog processing facility temporarily shut down in northern Missouri.

“In the CARES package, (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi wouldn’t allow us to do any amendments on our side,” he said. “This was her baby. Her and (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer’s priority was to make sure that they had that added $600 a week premium. There was actually an amendment in the U.S. Senate — and I’m glad that Senators Hawley and Blunt voted for it — that would have stripped that out.