Chambers provide simple way to support frontline and restaurants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Supporting organizations on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle in the Parkland and supporting area restaurants just got a little bit easier.

The Farmington, Park Hills-Leadington, Desloge, and Bonne Terre Chambers of Commerce have come together and provided a way for community members and businesses to sign up to provide meals from local restaurants for those working on the frontline through the website Meal Train.

“We just all agree that we’ve got to do something to support those folks that are out there every day in the middle of all of this,” Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman said. “And at the same time, support our local restaurants, specifically, because they are one of the harder hit groups of small businesses during all of this, having to close their doors and only be open for delivery and curbside services. So this gives the community another way to support both the restaurants and the frontline workers through one program.”

The idea came from the Farmington chamber. Executive Director Candy Hente said a lot of people have been wanting to donate meals but the biggest obstacle is knowing when and how much to donate. So the Meal Train site provides a calendar and instructions.