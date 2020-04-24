Chambers provide simple way to support frontline and restaurants

Supporting organizations on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle in the Parkland and supporting area restaurants just got a little bit easier.
The Farmington, Park Hills-Leadington, Desloge, and Bonne Terre Chambers of Commerce have come together and provided a way for community members and businesses to sign up to provide meals from local restaurants for those working on the frontline through the website Meal Train.
“We just all agree that we’ve got to do something to support those folks that are out there every day in the middle of all of this,” Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman said. “And at the same time, support our local restaurants, specifically, because they are one of the harder hit groups of small businesses during all of this, having to close their doors and only be open for delivery and curbside services. So this gives the community another way to support both the restaurants and the frontline workers through one program.”
The idea came from the Farmington chamber. Executive Director Candy Hente said a lot of people have been wanting to donate meals but the biggest obstacle is knowing when and how much to donate. So the Meal Train site provides a calendar and instructions.
“It’s kind of an electronic sign-up sheet,” Hente said. “So you don’t pay the chamber and you don’t order your food on there. It’s just a log in, so everybody is on the same page.”
Farmington started a Facebook page, Support the Frontline in the Parkland!, where there are links to the Meal Train sites. The chambers also sent out emails with the links. Organizations to donate to include Parkland Health Center in Farmington and Bonne Terre; St. Francois County Ambulance District and Sheriff’s Department; police departments in Park Hills, Farmington, Desloge, Bonne Terre, and Leadington; and fire departments in Park Hills, Farmington, and Bonne Terre.
“Our restaurants really need that business right now,” Hente said. “So it’s kind of doing double good. You’re helping the restaurants and you’re helping the people on the frontlines and honoring them.”
Hente said Brian Laramore and Tim Speer with Shelter Insurance worked with Jimmy John’s to donate lunch for more than 600 hospital employees at Parkland last Friday. And Imo’s signed up to deliver about 20 pizzas to Parkland on Tuesday.
But the size of the donation doesn’t matter, according to Hente. The Meal Train site has suggested donation numbers for each organization, like 25 for Parkland. But even if it’s smaller, Hente said, it will be directed to who needs it.
Desloge Chamber Executive Director Cheri Henderson said she’s already had to add more available days for donations for the Desloge Police Department. She provided Tinker's BBQ for them on Wednesday.
“Everyone is embracing our local frontline, our (police),” Henderson said. “We are very thrilled with the end result.”
Leigha Head, executive director of the chamber office in Bonne Terre, emphasized how this allows the community to support the workers on the frontline as well as restaurants.
“Some of them are working a lot of hours and they are putting themselves at risk,” Head said, “and just figure out a way to also incorporate some our restaurants that have been severely affected.”
Through the Facebook page, community members can also purchase signs for $5 to show their support for the frontline.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
