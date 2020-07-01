Chaumette named to The Knot's 'best' list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has been selected as a 2020 winner of The Knot's "Best of Weddings" award.

The designation represents the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests.

This is Chaumette's sixth year in a row to be named to "Best of Weddings," and they are listed in The Knot’s Hall of Fame for the same category. In 2020, only 5% of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award.

To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers, and more, to find the highest rated vendors of the year.

These winners represent the best-of-the-best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique wedding.

More information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners can be found at www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

In addition to traditional and large-scale weddings, Chaumette is also now offering an elopement package that includes a wedding coordinator, officiant, dinner, cake and much more. For more information, visit chaumette.com or call 573-747-1000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0