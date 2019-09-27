Chaumette to host special wine tasting

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their namesake, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago.
“Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,” said Ryan Otto, vice president and chief operating officer of Chaumette. “Behind our bar in the tasting room is a mural of Jean de le Chaumette, who is in fact our owner’s, Hank Johnson's, ancestor. We can’t wait to tell the whole story in person.”
This event is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Families including children of all ages are welcome.
Established in 1990 by Hank and Jackie Johnson, Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is located in Ste. Genevieve County, home of the first colonial settlement on the west side of the Mississippi River by the French in the early 1750s.
Although the Johnson family knew that the property they purchased for family weekend getaways was located in Missouri wine country, they did not intend to start a Missouri winery. Johnson was simply a businessman who had a love for wine and viticulture. Using the few acres of land he purchased in Ste. Genevieve to grow grapes, he then decided to try making wine from those grapes, which is where it all began.
The winery now sits on 310 acres of land, 30 acres of which are grapevines. The region, distinguished by rolling hills and the Saline Creek River Valley, is known to have a temperature differential of more than 5 degrees (warmer) compared to other Missouri wine regions, which is considered to be advantageous.
