Chef takes a shot with Red Barn Deli

Pyatt frequently offers a sandwich-of-the-week special and adds new items to the menu. She’s currently experimenting with different combinations of cheeses to create an unforgettable adult grilled cheese sandwich.

Of all the items she makes, Pyatt’s favorite sandwich is the roasted turkey. She also likes the chili mac, a combination of chili and macaroni and cheese. Chili is served on Saturdays.

Pyatt’s husband Mike makes food deliveries when possible, and daughter Adrian helps when she isn’t working her regular job. Mike’s mom Vicky and stepmom Patty lend a hand when possible, and Pyatt’s parents even help out when they visit from Oklahoma.

“I have always wanted to open my own business, and last year my husband said if I wanted to do it, then now was the time,” she said.

Pyatt has always loved to cook. Her first memory is when she was 4 and her grandfather stood her on a chair in the kitchen and said, “Girl, it’s time you learned to make biscuits and gravy.”

“I’ve loved being in the kitchen ever since,” she said.

Pyatt’s grandparents owned a restaurant many years ago, and many of her favorite memories were spent with them in kitchen.