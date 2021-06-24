Chef takes a shot with Red Barn Deli

The building might be tiny, but the food is mighty.
One regular customer secretly orders three servings of three-cheese Gouda mac and cheese bites and sits in their car to eat them because their spouse says they visit the restaurant “a little too often.”
A local high school baseball player also loves the Gouda mac and cheese bites. In fact, he loves them so much that he visits the restaurant every day after baseball practice. His mother takes him to the deli to purchase not one order, not two orders … but five orders. She also bought a gift card from the restaurant to put in his Easter basket in lieu of candy this past spring.
Mac and cheese bites aren’t the only popular choice at the deli. A local resident comes in faithfully every week to purchase pie for his beloved wife, and he’s not the only one who stops in regularly to purchase made-from-scratch treats.
When a 15-year-old diabetic visited the deli and was unsure of what she could eat, the deli’s owner turned a sandwich into a 32-ounce salad bowl with condiments on the side.
Although the little Red Barn Deli in Bonne Terre has been open for less than a year, there is already a long list of devoted customers who regularly stop in to purchase their favorite foods. From hearty specialty sandwiches to comforting soups to fresh salads and delicious desserts, there are numerous items to choose from on the detailed menu.
Customers’ comments have been positive and appreciative such as “the sandwiches are fresh and huge servings at great prices.”
Shannon Pyatt, chef and owner, opened her business in October 2020.
She worked as a pastry chef for 20 years. When she settled in St. Francois County with her husband Mike, she felt the area lacked a quality old-school deli like she had in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Mike wanted to take on a project that was a little more nostalgic to the area and like one of his childhood favorites, the old Express Shop in Park Hills or Honbeck’s in Flat River.
“So, we have tried to combine those ideas to create a menu people will love,” said Pyatt.
Red Barn Deli has freshly sliced high-quality Troyer meats and cheeses and other items all house-made by Pyatt inside her deli. The long list of items made fresh daily includes baked breads for sandwiches, soups and sides. Daily desserts vary, from mini pies, cakes by the slice, cookies, filled-to-order Cannolis and more. Hand-dipped ice cream, shakes and banana splits are additional options. Whole pies are made to order with 24 hours’ notice.
Made-to-order Black Angus beef burgers are a new addition to the Red Barn Deli’s menu, plus the growing-in-popularity Gouda mac and cheese bites. Customers can order create-your-own sandwiches, and there are even a few secret off-the-menu items which customers order including the mac ’n cheese burger, chicken bacon ranch sandwich and a bruschetta turkey wrap.
Pyatt frequently offers a sandwich-of-the-week special and adds new items to the menu. She’s currently experimenting with different combinations of cheeses to create an unforgettable adult grilled cheese sandwich.
Of all the items she makes, Pyatt’s favorite sandwich is the roasted turkey. She also likes the chili mac, a combination of chili and macaroni and cheese. Chili is served on Saturdays.
Pyatt’s husband Mike makes food deliveries when possible, and daughter Adrian helps when she isn’t working her regular job. Mike’s mom Vicky and stepmom Patty lend a hand when possible, and Pyatt’s parents even help out when they visit from Oklahoma.
“I have always wanted to open my own business, and last year my husband said if I wanted to do it, then now was the time,” she said.
Pyatt has always loved to cook. Her first memory is when she was 4 and her grandfather stood her on a chair in the kitchen and said, “Girl, it’s time you learned to make biscuits and gravy.”
“I’ve loved being in the kitchen ever since,” she said.
Pyatt’s grandparents owned a restaurant many years ago, and many of her favorite memories were spent with them in kitchen.
Overall, Pyatt has worked in the culinary industry for 25 years. She started out working in a bakery and then went to culinary school. Much of her career has been working as a chef in fine dining restaurants, country clubs and wineries, and doing catering and specialty cakes and pastries. She also taught culinary arts classes at UniTec Career Center for six years.
During the last year, Pyatt has learned that she loves to interact with her customers. Throughout her career, she has always worked in the back of the house and never had much of an opportunity to talk to the people.
“I have really enjoyed talking to my customers and getting to know my neighbors and the people in the community,” she said.
There are numerous challenges for being a small business owner, including trying to find balance between work and home life.
“It seems that even on my days my business is closed, I am doing things for the deli,” said Pyatt. “I’m hoping that becomes a little easier.”
The most rewarding part of working long hours is when Pyatt sees people enjoy her food and the recipes she’s created.
The newest addition to the Red Barn Deli has been Saturday’s movie-on-the-lawn events. When the weather cooperates, residents can show up with their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a free movie. The deli stays open later so people can purchase snacks or dinner to enjoy during the movie.
Pyatt’s next goal is to expand to include a small inside area for dining as well as create a small outdoor patio area.
The Red Barn Deli is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 2954 Route K in Bonne Terre. Orders can be called in ahead of time at 573-218-4588. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for updates.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal