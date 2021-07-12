Chevy dealership in Park Hills under new ownership

The Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac dealership at 1005 East Main Street in Park Hills has a new owner.
Tony Boyd, who lives in St. Louis County and has been in the car business for more than four decades, has bought the dealership and is changing the name to Park Hills Chevrolet.
Although Boyd used to work for Bommarito Automotive Group in the St. Louis area, he has bought the dealership on his own.
“I worked for those folks for 13 years,” he said, “but no, they have no ownership interest in this facility.”
This will be Boyd’s first dealership, and he said he is excited to keep the business in Park Hills.
“I had gained enough experience and fortunately enough capital that I could pursue this opportunity,” he explained. “I've always wanted to, and this location became available.
"I pursued it and General Motors saw fit to put me here. So I'm very excited about the opportunity to be in this market in St. Francois County and to continue the tradition of Chevrolets here on Main Street in Park Hills.”
He said the new inventory is trickling in. He plans on having new Chevrolets, certified pre-owned Chevrolets, and a variety of other pre-owned vehicles.
“I'm sure you've heard the stories of the chip shortages that are impacting production right now,” he said. “So as we resolve those issues, we'll see more cars.”
Boyd has a special allotment coming from GM that he expects to have in early August.
“I've got a few vehicles that are in transit as we speak and we're purchasing pre-owned cars right now,” he added.
Despite being low on inventory for now, they are open for business.
“Our award-winning service team is still in place,” he said. “All the folks that the local client base has been familiar with in the service and parts are, they are still here, as well as the office team.
"So all those team members have retained employment with me and the new business. And we will be putting together a new sales team as we begin to get more cars a lot.”
Former owner Chris Williams, who also owns Leadbelt Power Sports, confirmed he sold the business. His last day at the dealership was June 30.
He moved his inventory to a lot at 5127 Flat River Road, which will be called Leadbelt Auto Sales.
Ground was broken for the current Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac property on Main Street in Park Hills in 1963. It underwent a major renovation in 2013 to meet GM specs.
Joe Turner had been the owner/operator of Turner Chevrolet in Park Hills from 1962 until his death in 2019. He had joined the business with his father, Merlyn, who had been there since it was established in October 1949.
Turner told the Daily Journal in previous articles that Turner-Stevens Chevrolet was thriving and spread out between four locations at the time he joined the business. He began working at the location on St. Joe Drive, near what is now the office of the Daily Journal.
"I came over here and went to work and bought the partner out. ‘Course St. Joe Drive was 67 then and that was the main drag out of the city at that time. That was a high-traffic area," Turner said.
Turner remembered well the first car he ever sold.
"It was a 1964 Impala ... brand new," Turner said. "I pretty much knew all along I would do something in the car business. When I came over here, like I said, there were four separate locations, and they put me up there supposedly to sell cars, but it wound up it was just me up there 98 percent of the time. So I pretty much learned from the school of hard knocks, this is what you're supposed to do now, do it.”
