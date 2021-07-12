Chevy dealership in Park Hills under new ownership

The Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac dealership at 1005 East Main Street in Park Hills has a new owner.

Tony Boyd, who lives in St. Louis County and has been in the car business for more than four decades, has bought the dealership and is changing the name to Park Hills Chevrolet.

Although Boyd used to work for Bommarito Automotive Group in the St. Louis area, he has bought the dealership on his own.

“I worked for those folks for 13 years,” he said, “but no, they have no ownership interest in this facility.”

This will be Boyd’s first dealership, and he said he is excited to keep the business in Park Hills.

“I had gained enough experience and fortunately enough capital that I could pursue this opportunity,” he explained. “I've always wanted to, and this location became available.

"I pursued it and General Motors saw fit to put me here. So I'm very excited about the opportunity to be in this market in St. Francois County and to continue the tradition of Chevrolets here on Main Street in Park Hills.”

He said the new inventory is trickling in. He plans on having new Chevrolets, certified pre-owned Chevrolets, and a variety of other pre-owned vehicles.