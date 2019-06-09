Children's home talks changes

A gathering on Saturday evening reunited adults who found refuge and relief at Farmington Children’s Home or lived for a while at the residential treatment center operated by Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS).
PCHAS President/CEO David Thompson took the opportunity to outline big changes for the programs offered to the Farmington community.
“We will have both residential and community-based programs,” said Thompson. “Following scholarship and best practices, we want to emphasize preventative services that break cycles of abuse and neglect.
“Our goal is to keep families together and serve children before they are faced with circumstances that necessitate removal from a home.”
Thompson noted that as the population of St. Francois County has increased, so have the rates of poverty and school dropouts.
“Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services has evidence-based programs to strengthen families and cultivate self-sufficiency in young adults, and we are bringing those here to address education, employment, and family stability.”
Caren Mell, regional director of PCHAS, oversees the current Farmington Residential Treatment Center and said they have several programs in the works.
“Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services is opening a hub of services in Farmington, including two residential programs. One will be for teens who are aging out of foster care — a program we already operate in Springfield and Columbia. The other involves housing and therapy for single-parent families while they work on becoming self-sufficient.
“PCHAS operates this Single Parent Family Program in communities across Texas and it has shown amazing results.”
By the end of this summer, PCHAS operations in Farmington will also offer community-based programs such as counseling for families and therapeutic mentoring for children and teens.
Mell emphasized that all of these programs offer care and support to children and families in need, at no charge, regardless of religion. She said that the agency has a strong community network in the area and will continue collaborating with resource providers, volunteers, and donors.
In 2016, Parkland Health Center conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment. Its county-wide focus group concluded that many students drop out due to generational patterns and, despite good employment opportunities, many residents are under-employed.
The focus group also expressed concern about the population’s budgeting skills and the high cost of daycare, especially for parents working evening or night shifts.
In order to address these pressing needs, PCHAS stopped accepting new clients at its residential treatment center and is in the process of selling the building. The children currently living there will complete their treatment and be discharged by mid to late summer.
PCHAS plans to renovate the cottages on its current campus for homes. While leasing temporary offices, it will renovate another building for permanent office space. The agency is also purchasing an apartment building near the high school to house future residents.
PCHAS in Farmington began as an orphanage. By the 1970s, it evolved to provide residential treatment for teenagers recovering from abuse, neglect, and abandonment.
“PCHAS has served children in southeast Missouri since 1914 and we remain fully committed to Christ-centered care for children and families in need,” Thompson said.
“The community has always been a great support to our children,” Mell remarked. “...And many local people have worked or volunteered with PCHAS.
“We’ll be announcing new employment opportunities as we launch these programs this summer and fall,” explained Mell. “We look forward to continuing to serve the community of Farmington with the best programs we have to offer.”
For more information call 573-756-6744 or contact via email at info@pchas.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.