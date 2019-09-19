What was once the Presbyterian Orphanage, located on Pine Street in Farmington, has been recreated as the Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services (PCHAS).
During a recent public meeting at the Farmington Public Library, Community Resource Coordinator Christopher Massey held a presentation on all the new programs and services that PCHAS is now offering to at-risk youth.
“Most recently we were the Farmington Residential Treatment Center,” he said. “We would serve kids that were in foster care with high-level needs. Severe trauma, behavioral issues that were beyond being in a normal home.
“However, we would send them home. It could be across the state, to another state, to families that were not getting services because they were not involved with the treatment. The home didn’t change. So the kid would go home, and a lot of them would start back over again because they didn’t have the support.”
Massey explained that PCHAS is in the process of changing the paradigm of counseling and then releasing the youth unsupervised.
“Moving forward, we will be better able to serve the needs of this community, and move towards a new range of services that will break the cycle of abuse and neglect while working to keep families together,” he said. “Our mission is to provide Christ-centered care and support to children and families in need.”
According to Massey, PCHAS is currently limiting the area they cover to help sustain the new programs and mission they are attempting.
“We are committed to the 24th [Judicial] circuit which is Washington, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois and Madison Counties,” he said. “Our end goal is to eventually serve the southeast region of Missouri.
“We may have referrals from other areas that move to this community. To be in our programs, they have to be in this community.”
Massey described each program PCHAS will now offer. There are two categories of programs: residential and community-based.
You have free articles remaining.
Three different residential programs will be where clients live in-house.
The Single Parent Family Program is designed for struggling single parents as a transitional housing situation in an 18-month program to promote self-sufficiency. The Pine Street Campus has three cottages that are being renovated into single-parent units. When they are finished, they will have nine units. Families will pay rent, which will become a savings account to use when they leave.
The Transitional Living Program is for young adults ages 18-25 to learn independence and to work with homeless high school students, including housing. PCHAS recently purchased the Black Knight Drive Apartments that will provide 12 units for those young adults and the participants in the Single Parent Family Program.
The Transitional Living-Level III Program is for young adults ages 15-21 to learn to be independent adults and uses 24-hour supervision by PCHAS staff.
The four community-based programs will work with youth who live in the community.
The Child and Family Program is designed for caseworkers to go in-home and help stabilize and preserve families experiencing a crisis such as poverty, abuse or neglect.
The Community Counseling Program will provide mental health services for children and their families, and substance abuse education for groups.
The High School Outreach Program, also known as “The Hill” is oriented to after-school support services for youth aged 14 and older, including counseling, life skills, tutoring and transportation services.
A Therapeutic Mentoring Program will have mentors who meet weekly with children at home, school or community to help youth with crises or long-term struggles.
For more information about Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, contact Massey at 573-321-1659 or christopher.massey@pchas.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.