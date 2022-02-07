Cissell promoted to VP of marketing

Cap America Inc. announced recently Cory Cissell has been promoted to vice president of marketing. Cissell recently transitioned from the director of sales to the director of marketing to fill the leadership role in that department.

Cissell joined the Cap America team as business development manager in 2012 and joined the leadership team as the national sales manager in 2017. He was promoted to director of sales in 2020 and moved to the marketing department in January of this year. Cissell holds a degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University, where he minored in marketing.

As the vice president of marketing, Cissell will oversee a rapidly growing team that handles product development, graphic design, and content creation. He will manage the promotion of brand awareness and implementation of effective marketing strategies. He will also work closely with the executive leadership team to help facilitate the growth of the company.

Cissell will report to Mark Gammon, company president and COO, who states, “Cory has excelled in his role as the director of marketing over the past year. This promotion is well-deserved and in line with further developing the marketing department as it is vital to the continuation of our growth as a company.”

