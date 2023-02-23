Donze Communication out of Perryville has announced the signing of radio legend Randy Raley to its station through 2023. Donze also disclosed Raley has been promoted to the position of music director.

“We’ve pretty much let Randy have the keys to our music on KBDZ (93.1FM.)” General Manager Kevin Russell says. “We don’t have a corporate playlist and with Randy’s 47 years in the business as a consultant, music director and program director, we feel he’s uniquely qualified to bring a fresh musical approach to what is a very stale classic rock market. The changes he’s made since being here have caused a great deal of talk and excitement among our listeners.”

“I think we’ve become the 'cool' radio station in the market,” Raley says. “We have the 300 songs everyone else is playing but we’ve added quite a few more that make us stand out. No one plays Three Dog Night, Chicago or music from the '60s anymore, but we’ve sprinkled in some of those great old top 40 songs with deeper tracks from bands like The Allman Brothers Band, Elton John, Rod Stewart, The Stones, Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and the like.”

Raley continued, “I retired from corporate radio but I’m having great fun in the business again. I’m very grateful to the Donzes for allowing me to musically take the station where no one else is in the market. It’s tracks that classic rock radio has forgotten after all these years— but we haven't. We are appealing to an older demographic because that demographic has been so underserved lately.”

Raley said variety is the spice of classic rock radio.

"One of the cool things about radio of the past is, you never knew what was coming next," he said. "I guarantee you, you will have no idea what song is next but most likely, it's something very recognizable. I think that makes for exciting radio."

Raley has also signed with the station to man the morning drive until at least the end of the year. “It’s a no-BS morning show. No games or contests, no funny ha-ha stuff, it’s just you, me and the music. No politics at all with just enough blabber to keep it interesting."

“The talk on the street in these parts is what a great broadcaster Randy is," Russell said. "What a great job he does, sounding like your buddy on the radio, what a friend can be as a part of everyone’s morning, along with making the station the 'cool' station. Randy is even calling high school play-by-play for us. We’re very pleased to have him."

Raley worked in the advertising department of the Daily Journal from 2009-12 as its director.