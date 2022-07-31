Coffee 'has always been the dream'

After what felt like an eternity, customers were finally able in late spring to step inside and enjoy the yummy food and lattes from the fully remodeled and beautifully furnished historic ranger station at The Station in Fredericktown.

Owners of The Station, Ben and Erin Brubacher, moved to the area from Florida about 10 years ago. After seeing the historic forestry building, located at 500 East Highway 72, they knew they were supposed to purchase it. Their vision was to use it for the community in some way.

"The property had several different buildings on it and they started envisioning how they could use each of them for the community," Project Manager Kelli Hubbs said. "Over the years, they have had a produce stand, flower stand and a few other small ventures. However, the idea of a coffee shop has always been the dream."

The Brubachers have are always looking for ways to help others in need. Although the couple were not originally from here, their commitment to the community can be seen through their involvement with local churches and watching their children grow up on the local baseball teams.

"After moving, here Ben and Erin quickly realized that Fredericktown needed a place for the community to gather and connect," Hubbs said. "The Station will be a great spot for people to meet up, work remotely. Students can have study groups here. The list goes on."

Hubbs said the main goal of The Station is to provide a space where people can gather and share the joys and sorrows of life.

"The atmosphere is going to be very warm and welcoming with the smell of amazing coffee, positive music and a clean space to converse or work remotely," Hubbs said.

An unofficial mission statement for The Station reads, "A cafe and craft coffeehouse, The Station serves artisan food and beverage to fuel your body while fostering authentic conversation and community to fill your heart in an environment that feeds your soul with the goodness of God."

As for the menu, the community has been getting a taste of what is offered over the last few weeks through the drive-thru.

"We have had an amazing response from the community about the drive-thru," Hubbs said. "We are already starting to gain some regulars. The community has graciously given us so many reviews on our Facebook page and they have been so kind to our staff as we have been training since we opened."

Hubbs said it is hard to pick a favorite item on the menu because there are so many great options.

"On the coffee side, I love the iced caramel lattes, but the team can also make an amazing Italian soda," Hubbs said. "I love that we serve multiple types of drinks other than just coffee. We have everything a craft coffeehouse would serve, but on top of that we make Italian sodas, smoothies, teas and milkshakes."

The Station uses Mississippi Mud beans from a roaster in Maplewood.

Ben's favorite drink is the cold brew with a little oat milk and brown sugar while Erin prefers to stick with a classic, a plain latte.

When it comes to the food, Ben Toth, who moved here with his family from San Diego brings his own style to the kitchen.

"Ben Toth owned a healthy restaurant in California and knows how to make flavorful food using ingredients that are nutritious for your body," Hubbs said. "Your body will thank you when you are done eating his food because it is so delicious and nutritious."

The Station will be serving a selection of breakfast items, which will be served all day, fresh chopped salads, signature sandwiches, homemade soups and hand-dipped ice cream.

"We are excited to have certain specialty foods that will introduce different flavor palettes to this area," Hubbs said. "Honestly, it's hard to pick which item is my favorite because they are so good. Currently my go-to is the panini-pressed breakfast burrito."

The Station also offers a whole second story for people to rent out for meetings, bridal/baby showers, classes and more. Hubbs said they are excited to offer a space that holds about 65 people with the option to have their event catered or rent a coffee bar.

If that was not enough, The Station is just one part of an even bigger plan.

"The white barn behind the coffee shop will be an event venue, with a capacity 200-plus people, which I hope will be completed by the end of this year and it will be called The Barn," Hubbs said. "Beside the barn, we have electric and plumbing run for five tiny homes that we will build which will be available to AirBnB or use during an event. We are also planning on having a park area in front of The Barn with yard games, a playground and maybe a pickleball court or something."

Hubbs said, the whole property is called Sawyer's Landing.

"We named it Sawyer's Landing because 'Sawyer' is the name of Ben Brubachers' youngest child and the definition of 'Landing' is a place of rest for ships or on a staircase," Hubbs said. "We want this whole property to provide a place of rest and refuel for the community."

To learn more about The Station visit them on Facebook or stop in.