Colonial Pipeline shutdown shoudn't affect fuel supply here

The petroleum industry is in crisis on the East Coast because of a computer hack leading to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline that spans from Houston, Texas to the Port of New York and New Jersey.

As a result, recently there have been isolated reports of people waiting in line to buy gas in Missouri, ostensibly the result of the pipeline shutdown.

Paul Bauman, chairman and CEO of Bauman Oil Distributors, spoke to the Daily Journal about how fuel is distributed to the area. Bauman Oil delivers fuel to stations in seven counties, including northern St. Francois County.

“Honestly, it's uncharted ground for me, as well as a lot of people,” he said. “This is probably the first time that a pipeline system has been hacked like this to shut it down the way it did.

“The bottom line of this is that we are unaffected by what went on along the East Coast. The only way it would affect us directly would be because the central pipelines are maybe starting to bring product in to the eastern part of the country because of the situation. But, I don’t think that is in any way going to curtail our stocks of product. They may divert some of their reserves to the East to offset this pipeline issue.”