Colonial Pipeline shutdown shoudn't affect fuel supply here

The petroleum industry is in crisis on the East Coast because of a computer hack leading to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline that spans from Houston, Texas to the Port of New York and New Jersey.
As a result, recently there have been isolated reports of people waiting in line to buy gas in Missouri, ostensibly the result of the pipeline shutdown.
Paul Bauman, chairman and CEO of Bauman Oil Distributors, spoke to the Daily Journal about how fuel is distributed to the area. Bauman Oil delivers fuel to stations in seven counties, including northern St. Francois County.
“Honestly, it's uncharted ground for me, as well as a lot of people,” he said. “This is probably the first time that a pipeline system has been hacked like this to shut it down the way it did.
“The bottom line of this is that we are unaffected by what went on along the East Coast. The only way it would affect us directly would be because the central pipelines are maybe starting to bring product in to the eastern part of the country because of the situation. But, I don’t think that is in any way going to curtail our stocks of product. They may divert some of their reserves to the East to offset this pipeline issue.”
Bauman said that 90% of the fuel that he distributes to St. Francois County comes from St. Louis with a small amount from Scott City terminals. All of that fuel comes from New Orleans, Chicago or Indiana refineries. He said there are definitely problems on the East Coast.
“It is happening, there are stations running out of gas and terminals that have hardly any product; it’s a mess,” he said. “It scares me about the possibilities that this Darkside Group will play games with the Midwest infrastructure and try to shut down our grid.
"I’m hoping that this will be a good lesson for those who are in control of the ebb and flow of gas and fuel that comes out of these two different supply points to harden up their software.”
As far as any regional reports of shortages, Bauman says that he doesn’t know what the problem could be. “It’s nothing here and obviously we’re not having any issues. It could be just an anomaly.”
According to Bauman, it’s been a long time since he has seen any noticeable gasoline shortages.
“The last time we had a scare was [Sept. 11, 2001],” he said. “It was more about frightened people than it was any outages. There was a disruption, but it wasn’t so much pipelines or terminals shutting down, it was people overreacting, thinking that thought they 'ought to load up, it’s the end of the world.'”
How often a gas station needs replenished depends on where it is located. Bauman gave some specifics on how frequently a station needs a refill from the distributor.
“It goes to volume and what kind of volume they’re going through in a day or week's time,” he said. “An average station will buy anywhere from 8,000 gallons a week to 35,000 gallons a week.
"We have stations where we deliver two loads a day in St. Louis to stations out in the country that get a load once a week or 10 days. The Park Hills Casey’s probably goes through a load of 8,500 gallons of gasoline every third day.”
The Colonial Pipeline closure is just adding to the unsettled economic situation.
“It’s a crazy time right now, we’ve had some tremendous increases in wholesale costs,” Bauman said.
According to the Associated Press, state and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel.
There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts, but if the pipeline shutdown continues past the weekend, it could create broader fuel disruptions.
The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.
The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on the pipeline for fuel. Other parts of the country have more sources to tap. For example, a substantial amount of fuel is delivered to states in the Northeast by massive tankers.
“What you’re feeling is not a lack of supply or a supply issue. What we have is a transportation issue,” said Jeanette McGee, spokeswoman for the AAA auto club. “There is ample supply to fuel the United States for the summer, but what we’re having an issue with is getting it to those gas stations because the pipeline is down.”
