Coming in swinging

“We are excited to bring some really nice high quality spirits to the bar such as Pappy Von Winkle Bourbon, and at half the cost,” Dotson said. “We will also have daily lunch specials.”

Dotson, a native to the area, plans to give back to the community by setting up a school lunch fund for the St. Francois County public schools.

“When a customer rents a lane and checks in on social media, we will donate $1 to the fund so that all kids in our county can have a hot lunch,” Dotson said. “I was raised in this community by a single working mother who was trying to put herself through nursing school. I had no clue that things were tight, at times she made macaroni and cheese with Crisco and water."

Dotson said that memory made him think of the kids at school who don't have lunch money.

"They get a cheese sandwich or a peanut butter and jelly, and have to watch all of the other kids eat a regular lunch tray," Dotson said. "I can't imagine how that makes them feel, as a small child you just wonder what you did wrong."

Dotson said he thinks as a community this is something that can be fixed.