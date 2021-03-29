Community donates free haircuts for veterans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Since this started Nov. 11 of last year, there was only three days that we did not have any haircuts up for veterans. So, only four veterans since November have had to pay for their haircut. Some of our veterans have chosen to pay for their own haircuts — or they'll pay for their haircut and then pay it forward. It's just been so amazing. We've heard so many amazing stories from our veterans."

House related a touching incident that occurred between her daughter and an elderly veteran.

"Amber has always worked for a corporation, but she came to work with me in October," House said. "She had an 86-year-old man that came in and he got his haircut, but he didn't realize it was going to be free. When my daughter told him it was free, he began crying. He had not had a haircut in six months because he couldn't afford one. None of our veterans should not be able to get a haircut because they can't afford it.