Community Loan Center gives small-dollar consumer loans

Southeast Economic Development Fund, Inc, (SEED$) is pleased to announce a new program, the first of its kind for southeast Missouri.

Launched July 6, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Missouri (CLC) is an employer-based, small-dollar loan program offered through participating employers in the East Missouri Action Agency service area.

This innovative program gives employees options to borrow money at more affordable rates to pay for expenses like car repairs, education or medical expenses through convenient payments.

Keri McCrorey, executive director of East Missouri Action Agency, said, “We are excited for this opportunity to provide our community with a product that helps individuals with a lower interest loan as an alternative to payday and title loans.”

In states like Missouri, where there is minimal regulation, many lenders charge borrowers the equivalent of 463% for short-term loans. Generally, these loans must be fully paid in about two weeks. CLC offers an alternative with loan amounts of $1,000 and gives borrowers 12 months to repay the loan with payments no more than $23/week for an unsecured personal loan with no prepayment penalties.