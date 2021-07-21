Community tennis tourney has banner year

Men’s Singles: 1st - Greg Fulling; 2nd - Alex England

Men’s Doubles: 1st - Lance Sechrest/Steve Williams; 2nd - John England/Alex England

Women’s Doubles: 1st - Hanna Politte/Lauren Politte; 2nd - Kim Bohnenkamp/Courtney Stufflebean

Mixed Doubles: 1st - Greg Fulling/ Tracy Fulling; 2nd - Charles Pace/Lucy Pace

Men’s Senior’s Doubles: 1st - Marvin Bohnenkamp/Ken Bohnenkamp; 2nd - David Mayhugh/Steve Phillips

The tournament's executive sponsor, Dr. John Fitz, donated all of the registration fees to Farmington High School and North County High School. Both schools received checks for $600 to be used to cover expenses that fall outside the programs’ budgets. All players received tournament shirts.

“I’m not sure how the 'Dome of Protection' worked this year, but we were so fortunate to play all the matches without rain delays,” said tournament director Julie Powers. “We only had to squeegee and dry the courts one day. We call that a win, for sure.”