Aeroflow Healthcare, a nationwide provider of durable medical equipment (DME) through insurance, recently announced it has partnered with a Missouri Medicaid Managed Care plan to provide access to breast pump equipment for new mothers at no cost under Medicaid.

Aeroflow is said to be a key leader in the insurance-eligible lactation industry, as the company serves more than 30% of the new-mom market. With almost half of all births taking place on Medicaid, mothers in Missouri will now have free access to Aeroflow’s breast pumps, in addition to their current access to Aeroflow’s suite of medical-grade products. The program between the health plan and Aeroflow Healthcare will also work to continuously close the gaps in care that are set forth by the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS).

“Choosing to integrate and expand our services with such an incredible plan was a quick and easy decision for our team,” says Natalie Marrero at Aeroflow Healthcare. “We’ve been partnering with plans in different states for years to offer breast pumps as a value addition, with one state experiencing a 53% increase in membership after we implemented our services. We look forward to continuing expanding access to necessary equipment to improve mothers' overall well-being with the addition of Missouri.”

The partnership program is intended to add value for members in Missouri and to specifically improve the health outcomes for all mothers within the company’s network, said an Aeroflow spokesperson.