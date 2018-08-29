Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Jones

Pictured from left is Rebekah Jones, COO of Great Mines Health Center and T.R. Dudley, co-participant and board chair of Great Mines.

Great Mines Health Center Chief Operating Officer Rebekah Jones recently attended the UCLA/Johnson & Johnson Health Care Executive Program (HCEP) in Los Angeles July 9-19.

This program, held at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, builds strong leadership skills of executives of community health centers like Great Mines, whose mission is to provide high-quality health care to the patients they serve.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The HCEP is especially designed to assist health centers plan for and implement growth in their organizations, while increasing patient satisfaction through the coordination of care across medical, dental and behavioral health and substance abuse treatment services. Johnson & Johnson pays for the majority of the program costs for both participants and co-participants. The co-participant (usually the organization's board chair) attends the program for the final three days of the program, to collaborate with the executive of the organization to formulate and finalize the Community Health Improvement Plan, which Great Mines Health Center plans to implement as part of its strategic growth plan.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments