County, MAC discuss partnership

An agreement with Mineral Area College was on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission regular session, held Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained that the county has entered an agreement to partner with MAC on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
“There are several advantages to it and I have been assured that they are not in competition with our existing programs at UniTec, and they will be offering several other items too,” he said. “Psychiatric Technicians, Phlebotomy, Certified Nursing Assistant and American Welding Society Accredited Welding Program.
“In the process for preparing for this morning’s meeting, I’ve been getting letters all weekend from Bulk Materials, Lee Mechanical, U.S. Tool, Botkin Lumber, Piramal Glass, Mississippi Lime, Eric Scott Leathers, and on and on, of people in full support of this program.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler noted the county auditor required some stipulations to protect the county and that there was a side agreement with MAC to clarify the county’s role in the grant's administration.
Gallaher added, “Part of that is, the county won’t be doing the administration of it.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich explained that the county is the applicant for the CDBG and his office will verify the expenses.
“It will be a pass-through situation as we do with other grants,” he said. “But it will also incur expenses for the county in the form of time and labor for Ms. (Bridget) Smith, who is the grant executor for us. Also, it will be deemed a single audit now by our external auditors, with the cost of an additional $1,500 that will be built into our budget. Federal government rules indicate that when a grant reaches X amount of dollars, that it is a separate audit from the annual county audit.”
MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, Continuing Education Director Pam Watkins and several MAC trustees attended the meeting to answer questions.
“We appreciate the support on this project, it’s going to be a really big deal, not only for Mineral Area College, but for St. Francois County and the region,” Gilgour said.
An audience member asked if any of the businesses benefiting from the program were felon-friendly.
Trustee Mit Landrum answered that Botkin Lumber has always been good about hiring people who have records, and giving people a chance.
Watkins added, “In this particular grant, we give priority to all of those low- to moderate-income participants.”
An audience member asked how much the grant was.
Gilgour said the grant is for $400,000 and the total project is $813,000; $400,000 is from the CDBG grant, $75,000 is from MAC, and the rest is Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) credits and support by local industries and businesses.
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins asked for clarification regarding recruitment to the welding program.
"We have no intention or plan to actively recruit any high school students," Watkins said. "Our employers have asked us to primarily train adults, because that is what they are needing.”
Engler stressed that employers can participate in the NAP program.
“NAP is a tool that is set up to give tax credits for these companies to participate so that they can have these people trained,” he said. “Companies can get two things done, get people trained and get some tax credits.”
In answer to an audience member, Gilgour said they hope to offer the program in Fall 2020.
