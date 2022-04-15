Couple buys KFMO, B104.3

Husband and wife team Chuck and Chelley Odle, no strangers to the local radio game, have acquired Park Hills radio stations AM 1240 KFMO and B104.3 FM Classic Hits, forming C. Odle Enterprises and Odle Media Group in the process.

The two joined the 75-year-old radio station five years ago to work in management and sales. When longtime station manager Larry Joseph retired in September 2018, the two were tapped to lead the way by KFMO and B104.3 owner M.L. Steinmetz of MKS Broadcasting.

AM 1240 KMFO and B104.3 FM had been owned by MKS Broadcasting Inc. since 1992. Steinmetz indicated he saw the Odles as the obvious choice to take over ownership of the station.

“I see the future of radio, not just over the air but also through technology. After owning KFMO and KDBB for 30 years, I felt it was time for new ownership that could continue to grow and serve the community,” he said. “The Odles’ past service to the stations and the connections they have to the community made them a natural choice to be the new owners and to continue to serve locally.”

Steinmetz said he is grateful to listeners and advertisers over the course of the years.

“I certainly want to thank the listeners and advertisers in the St Francois County area for their support. I would also like to thank Larry Joseph, the past general manager, in addition to all of the staff over the last 30 years for their hard work and commitment to the stations and their community,” he was quoted as saying in a press release. “The goal over the last 30 years was to provide the best programming to the community through KFMO and KDBB.”

Chuck says he is “excited about what the future holds” for Odle Media Group.

“After all the years of serving our community and the local businesses in our area and getting the chance to build so many great relationships, Chelley and I have been blessed with this amazing opportunity to start our own media company together and purchase KFMO and KDBB Radio,” he said. “The future of radio is very much alive along with a sea of possibilities to continue to support and serve our local communities.”

The Odles aren’t the first couple to manage the station. Jim and Virginia Collins were brought from Cape Girardeau to run the fledgling radio station established in 1947 by Oscar Hersch. It was St. Francois County’s first radio station and, according to a 1966 article in the Lead Belt News, they were strong civic leaders, presiding on the hospital board, engaging in myriad charitable organizations and activities, and producing community events and initiatives.

The Odles have a similar background, locally, often serving on area chambers of commerce boards in leadership positions, volunteering for church and community initiatives, and staying active in industry organizations on the state and national levels. Chelley has also gained some fame for her singing, recording two albums and making appearances on Trinity Broadcast Network. They have two children and two grandchildren.

North County high school sweethearts since Chelley was a freshman and Chuck was a senior, the Odles have been together for 30 years and this is the second time they’ve been working side-by-side on the job. Chuck had been a manager at local radio station J-98 FM/KREI AM 800 for 15 years when Chelley took the sales position there that was vacated by longtime media advertising saleswoman Lisa Ransom Sitler. When Chuck left the station after 23 years to sell insurance, Chelley left a few months afterward to direct the marketing at Serenity Hospice.

When Chelley eventually landed at KFMO, Chuck followed shortly thereafter, working side by side under station manager Larry Joseph, who retired in September 2018.

“Since we have been married 30 years this year, we are well accustomed to working together,” Chelley said. “We have worked together in the past at other radio stations as a married couple and worked together in ministry. It’s just a natural thing for us. We both have strengths, that when combined, create a pretty amazing team.”

With a combined 41 years in radio, the two indicated they never thought they’d actually own their own station, but they’re looking forward to the experience.

“It's so strange how, how it happened. We never thought five years ago that we would ever be sitting here today,” Chelley said. “Never thought it in a million years. And we're doing it. We love it and we’re doing it together. And that's just how we've always done everything, you know?”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

