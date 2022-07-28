 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Couple excited about their pretzel shop

  • 0
Couple excited about opening pretzel shop in Farmington

Owners Kyle Cooper and Taylor Holder are shown with some of their opening day customers at Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington.

 Submitted photo

The tempting aroma of freshly baked bread. The oh-so-perfect salty, buttery taste. This mouthwatering combination is what customers say they can’t get enough of at Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington.

Kyle Cooper and Taylor Holder were inspired to open the Farmington location after they ate at a Pretzel Pretzel location in St. Louis.

“We made it up north and stopped at Pretzel Pretzel,” said Cooper. “We’re big soft pretzel fans and we loved these so we decided to bring a location to our hometown.”

The couple opened the Farmington store on June 19.

At the local Pretzel Pretzel location, customers can choose from hand-twisted soft pretzels or puffy soft pretzel nuggets. There are also stuffed pretzels filled with hot dogs or mini dogs, and the Pepperoni Melt packed with Monterey jack and provel cheeses served with marinara sauce. Homemade cheese dips and mustard dips are also available. There’s even a dessert option of pretzel nuggets with cinnamon, sugar and icing.

People are also reading…

Customers can purchase party trays on the spot or even special-order custom-shaped pretzels with a 24-hour notice.

“We offer great values on our pretzels where you can feed a whole family for $10,” said Kyle.

Feedback has been extremely positive regarding the new Pretzel Pretzel location. Customers especially enjoy the pretzel nuggets.

Couple excited about opening pretzel shop in Farmington

The Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington staff proudly shows off their hot-out-of-the-oven pretzels. Owners Kyle Cooper and Taylor Holder were inspired to open the Farmington location after eating at a Pretzel Pretzel location in St. Louis.

As for the owners, Kyle enjoys the mini pretzel dogs with salsa con queso cheese dip. Taylor and son Brayden, a fifth-grader, both like the Pepperoni Melt.

The couple hope to open another location in the area within two years.

Stop in at Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington at 752 Maple Valley Drive anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 573-915-5044.

Visit Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington on Facebook for store updates.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Belken named employee of the month

Belken named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center recently announced Sarah Belken was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of June 2022. Belken is a phy…

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy enters technical recession after growth declines in second quarter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News