Crites named Star Service Team Member for April

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Mary Jane Crites, RN, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for April 2020. Crites is a nurse in outpatient surgery and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 18 years.

Crites' nomination reads in part, “She goes above and beyond to help her coworkers and patients. She has compassion and really cares not only for her patients, but everyone she comes into contact with. She is on top of everything, making sure tasks are done to completion. She is outstanding in everything she does.”

When asked what she likes about her job, Crites replied, “I love being able to interact with people. I feel that what we do really makes a difference.” She went on to describe how she enjoys the family atmosphere involved in nursing care, which has been important to her throughout her nearly 40 years of working in the healthcare industry. “You know almost everyone,” she said with a smile. “Even though we are part of a large healthcare system, Parkland still has a friendly, small town feel.”

ICARE is Parkland Health Center’s patient experience service initiative, and the acronym represents the following values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

