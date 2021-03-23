Critter Lane Petting Zoo moving forward after fire

The owners of Critter Lane Petting Zoo in Valles Mines have been humbled and overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received after a fire Friday morning.

“We do a lot of outreach during the year with the community, and the community is reaching back to us,” said Ronnie Sipp, who owns the petting zoo off Route Y with brother Robbie. “We've had people as far away as Texas (and) New York call and check on us and see if we need anything. We've had people not only in our community, but all over the United States.”

The fire destroyed the reptile house and killed all 11 reptiles inside.

“It's kind of like losing family,” Sipp said. “Some of them had been with us since the whole time we've been open. We were heartbroken and just took a little while to absorb it and try and move on.”

He said they lost a big iguana, snakes, and lizards to the fire. He believes the fire was electrical.

They were fortunate enough to not lose any other animals or structures.

“The parakeet house was right there and it was starting to catch on fire,” he said. "Myself, my wife, and the guy who stopped, we threw buckets of water on it and saved it till the fire department got here.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}