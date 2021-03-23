Critter Lane Petting Zoo moving forward after fire

The owners of Critter Lane Petting Zoo in Valles Mines have been humbled and overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received after a fire Friday morning.
“We do a lot of outreach during the year with the community, and the community is reaching back to us,” said Ronnie Sipp, who owns the petting zoo off Route Y with brother Robbie. “We've had people as far away as Texas (and) New York call and check on us and see if we need anything. We've had people not only in our community, but all over the United States.”
The fire destroyed the reptile house and killed all 11 reptiles inside.
“It's kind of like losing family,” Sipp said. “Some of them had been with us since the whole time we've been open. We were heartbroken and just took a little while to absorb it and try and move on.”
He said they lost a big iguana, snakes, and lizards to the fire. He believes the fire was electrical.
They were fortunate enough to not lose any other animals or structures.
“The parakeet house was right there and it was starting to catch on fire,” he said. "Myself, my wife, and the guy who stopped, we threw buckets of water on it and saved it till the fire department got here.”
Opening weekend for the petting zoo went on as scheduled. Sipp said it went great and there was big turnout.
He also said they are hoping to break ground on the new reptile house on Wednesday.
“We've already got some equipment and some reptiles already being donated to go into the new reptile house, whenever we get it rebuilt,” he added.
With many community members asking how they can help, they have given instructions on how to donate on their Facebook page. They are encouraging people to buy season passes, which are $100 for a family of four.
“We'd like for you to buy season passes, where you can come out here and be with us all the time,” Sipp explained. “The season pass money for this month is all going to go to help rebuild the reptile house and to buy new equipment. Or if you want to donate, you can just donate on that page.”
The petting zoo is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
When the brothers opened the petting zoo nine years ago, many of their family and friends told them it would never work.
“You just have to understand that this is two brothers with a dream and we put it in motion and everything worked out,” Sipp said.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.