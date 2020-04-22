Crystal and Rich’s Produce opens new building

Crystal agreed. “We couldn’t be more proud of this building because as a fruit stand, this is everything you could ask for.”

Richard said many things inspired them to build this structure. Creating a more comfortable place for their customers to shop was their main goal. But the building now continues the couple’s dream of having their son, “Little Rich,” to have one day.

“Being able to raise him in a place like this makes us more than happy as parents,” he said. “We want to teach him the values that were instilled upon us as kids and give him the opportunity to succeed.”

Crystal said, “This building ensures all of our customers that we will be a part of this amazing community for a long time.”

“My goal with the new building is to create a more comfortable environment for our customers to shop in,” Richard said.

“Some major things you will notice is no puddle in front of the checkout counter when it rains, no more rickety tents, our parking lot will be easier to get in and out of, more parking spaces, and a much more open and convenient retail area with aisles six feet wide.”