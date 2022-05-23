 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Customer service company to cut hundreds of jobs at Farmington office

The Denver-based customer service company Startek plans to lay off hundreds of workers at the facility in Farmington, according to a notice filed with the state.

The company, in the notice, blamed a client's "unexpected" decision to end a contract that was supposed to continue through next June. Startek said the move was "unforeseen and out of the control of the Startek organization."

The first round of layoffs began on Thursday, and the final round will end in mid-August. The facility is located at 1828 Landrum Drive in Farmington in the industrial park.

The layoffs affect 472 employees. The vast majority are customer care representatives.

Startek purchased Accent Marketing Services LLC in 2015. Accent had operated an inbound call center in Farmington since 2006.

