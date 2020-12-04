Daily Journal launches Buy Local marketplace

COVID-19 has taken a hit on local businesses across the country.

The Daily Journal, a Lee Enterprises newspaper, recognizes that local businesses are the linchpin of the community and that Parkland business owners and their employees need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.

We are launching an online marketplace called Buy Local as a partnership connecting local businesses and allowing them to market their gift cards to customers who may not feel comfortable shopping or dining out right now.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because of the support and sponsorship of First State Community Bank, we are able to offer this service for free to local businesses. Just visit https://localbusiness.lee.net/daily-journal to see if your favorite local businesses are listed yet. Check back regularly as more businesses are listed.

Any local business interested in being listed on the website should contact Daily Journal Advertising Sales Director Michelle Menley at mmenley@dailyjournalonline.com

Businesses range from your favorite lunch spot to your salon or that boutique that tempts you every time you walk into the store.